How to save big money on eyeglasses and contact lenses

If you pay for glasses or contacts, you probably wish you couldn't see the price tag.

People spend hundreds of dollars on corrective eyewear every year.

But instead of doing that, you may be able to upgrade what you already have, or purchase a new pair at deep discount.

Dale Thompson has been saving people money on eyeglasses for more than 30 years at his shop Precise Eyeglass Repair.

"I can fix pretty much anything in say 30 minutes for $30 to $50, it's a huge savings," he said.

With plastic frames, for instance, Thompson says he can fix a broken arm in five minutes.

"I will heat that metal remnant of the hinge up and that will come out.," he said, "and I stock the replacement part."

If you snap your metal frame, meantime, he said, he can fix it with an oxygen acetylene torch.

He welds them so they are strong as new.

"And then the two are fused together," he said.

How to save on new eyeglasses

If you want brand new frames, meantime, there are still ways to save.

Kevin Brasler's team with Consumers' Checkbook says their tests found the least expensive sellers are online, from companies like Warby Parker.

"For just a single vision correction lenses and frames, it charges a flat rate of $95," he said.

For shopping in person, Consumers' Checkbook recommends Walmart or Costco for low prices.

To save on contacts, Brasler says ask for your prescription and order online.

"You don't have to buy your contacts from the place that does your eye exam," he said.

For the best service, Brasler says stick with independent stores.

"Those that only operate one or three stores tend to offer the best advice," he said. "And some of them also offer low prices."

Finally, for glasses, he says stick with generic brands over luxury brands.

Quentin Jenkins says getting his glasses repaired — instead of buying new ones — saves a fortune.

"It was just 30 bucks," he said.

"I've got customers that are just so happy once they don't have to spend that," Thompson said. "They tell me they love me, they want to give me hugs, it's great."

And that way you don't waste your money.

