How to protect your Prime Day packages from theft

Millions of packages are swiped from doorsteps every year, and not just around Black Friday in November.

You also need to be extra cautious after big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, as well.

The security company Safewise said35 percent of people have reported a package going missing over the last year.

That's the equivalent of 119 million packages not making it to their destination.

Roger Ford said he's been a victim more than once at his apartment building.

"They see a box sitting outside, they are taking stuff and having a beautiful day with it," he said.

"I've had a phone stolen and a tablet stolen," he said.

Jen Wilbert of the Travelers Insurance Company said thieves tend to strike when there's a big increase in package deliveries, just as they do on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

"Theft on premises increases about 20% around that time of the year," she said. "Mysterious disappearance also is up about 36% around that time of the year."

Research from Safewise shows that porch pirates steal Amazon packages most making up more than 55 percent of stolen packages.

That's followed by FedEx, the US Postal Service, UPS, grocery delivery and Hello Fresh.

What you can do to protect your packages

Wilbert said to use technology to your advantage, by setting up delivery alerts, doorbell cameras or smart lighting.

"Online retailers also give us a lot of great options to select delivery dates and times," she said.

If you're out of town, she said to try to utilize Amazon lockers or other pickup locations.

Or, she said, provide detailed delivery instructions such as "leave packages behind a flowerpot" or "on the side of the garage."

Old-fashioned methods work too, such as creating a buddy system with neighbors or having packages delivered to your office.

If a package is stolen, she said the retailer or your credit card company may offer theft protection.

You can also call your insurance provider, but she said, "Just consider the value of the item in that package relative to any deductible that you have on the policy."

For a smaller item, it may not be worth filing a claim.

That way you don't waste your money.

