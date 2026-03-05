The best grocery deals to help cut your bill this week

CINCINNATI — If it feels like groceries are costing more, you're not imagining it. Recent federal data shows food prices overall are slightly higher than this time last year — and ground beef has seen the biggest jump, up more than 21%.

But not everything costs more. Eggs, tomatoes, potatoes, bread and chicken have all dropped in price — and knowing where to shop this week can make a real difference in what you spend.

I found some of the best deals this week at Kroger, Meijer, Aldi and Walmart.

Kroger: Stack your savings on meat

Kroger is offering 4x fuel points on meat and seafood this week — and the deals on protein are worth stacking.

Ribeye steaks — $9.99 per pound with your Kroger Plus Card

Simple Truth Chicken — Buy one, get one free

Pork back ribs — Buy one, get one free

Mix and match select items and save $1 each when you buy 5 or more

Aldi: The best produce deals of the week

Aldi is the place to go for fresh produce right now. Prices are hard to beat — including blackberries that are about 40% cheaper than a 6-ounce container at Kroger.

California navel oranges — $2.49 for a 4-pound bag

Blackberries — $1.69

Pink Lady apples — $2.79 for a 3-pound bag

Bell peppers — $2.19 for a pack of three

Meijer: Spend $100, get $10 back

Through March 10, Meijer is offering a $10 coupon when you spend $100 or more in-store.

Boneless chuck roast or whole chicken — Buy one, get one 50% off

Family pack chicken breasts — $2.29 per pound

Tide liquid detergent — $5 off

Walmart: Let the website do the work

Walmart's website has sections built specifically to help you save. Look for the "Chicken and Two Sides Under $10" tab to find a hot-and-ready rotisserie chicken meal bundle — with mac and cheese and mashed potatoes — for $9.97.

Also worth checking:

Avocados — just $0.55 each on rollback

Budget-friendly recipes — about $5 per serving, with all ingredients available in one tap

Shopping the sales can add up to big savings, so you don't waste your money.

