How to join a new gym without the sneaky contracts

For Arianna Dziadkowiec, the money spent on a gym membership is money well spent.

"It's a nice place to start my morning and just get my mind into coming to the gym and going back to work," Dziadkowiec said.

You may be looking to join a new gym to work on your fitness goals this year. But no gym is worth joining if you can't get out of a contract.

Just like renting an apartment, or leasing a car, many gyms require members to sign on the dotted line, so it’s important to know the details of the agreement you’re signing.

Kyle Chapin, of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, said people interested in gym memberships will find lots of promotions in January, such as low or waived sign-up fees.

He said one advantage of the YMCA is they are month-to-month.

"You can track your payment each month on the first of the month. You can cancel or put your membership on hold whenever you feel like it,” Chapin said.

Beware cancellation fees and other surprises

But that level of flexibility is not always a guarantee.

"Gyms are notorious for the contracts that nobody can get out of,” said Melanie McGovern, national spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau.

McGovern said low, introductory offers may draw you in, but before you sign up, she suggests you check for hidden costs like cancellation fees. Also ask how often rates go up.

"Joining a gym is more about the contract than the gym in some cases,” McGovern said. “You want to make sure you're reading everything; you're asking a ton of questions."

Ask questions like:



What happens if I move?

What happens if I get injured?

Can I freeze my membership?

"If the gym owner or manager isn't answering your questions or they're pressuring you to sign before you even get a chance to do a workout or take some classes, you might want to think about going to another gym,” McGovern said.

The Better Business Bureau recommends asking for a free trial and taking a tour during the time of day you would normally exercise so you can see how busy it gets and whether equipment is available to use.

If it all checks out, Dziadkowiec said it's a great way to kick off the new year.

"I love coming to the gym,” Dziadkowiec said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

