How to get the most insurance coverage for your flood damage losses

CINCINNATI — Communities across the Tri-State area continue cleaning up and recovering after the recent flooding. Homeowners are now facing the challenge of assessing damage and navigating the insurance claim process.

If you have sustained damage to your home, it’s crucial to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. What you do now is critical in determining what losses your insurance will cover.

Deidra Kemp from Carrollton shared her devastation.

“This is the worst one that I've seen, and I don’t like it,” she said.

Families in Carrollton were forced to evacuate, only to return to find their homes submerged.

“We were actually going to try to canoe to my house, but we found out the water was a little too heavy,” Chris Helmig said. “I'm just glad my kids are safe.”

The cleanup efforts continue to ramp up as the water begins to recede.

Contact your insurance company

As soon as it is safe to return to your home, contact your insurance company immediately.

Christine Hayley, VP of Operations with the Better Business Bureau, advises: “Find out what's covered in your policy as well as your time frame for filing.”

Here are essential tips to follow:



Take Pictures of Damage: Document everything before making repairs. Make Temporary Repairs: You could be liable for any additional damage after the disaster. “Do not make permanent repairs until you have authorization from your insurance,” Hayley reminds homeowners.

Assessing The Damage

In New Richmond, homeowner David Kelly is facing his third flood. “Right now, there's probably 5 feet of water. At one point, there was probably a little over 7,” he said.

This time, he called in professionals for help. Gary Burgess from Dry Ally brought in equipment to help pump out the water and clean out Kelly’s basement.



When to file an insurance claim — Is it worth it?

When Gary Burgess said he would recommend an insurance claim: “If the damage is generally three times higher than your deductible, you might want to file a claim.”

Next Steps with FEMA

According to FEMA, homeowners should complete a Proof of Loss form with their insurance company within 60 days of the flood.

Individual counties must also conduct damage assessments to get assistance from FEMA. If you have any damage, fill out a form online in the county where you reside. This will allow county officials to document your damage and help facilitate assistance.

If you’re having any issues with your insurance company, please reach out to us and let us know what you’re dealing with. Send me an email here Taylor.Nimmo@wcpo.com or email John Matarese here JMatarese@wcpo.com.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com