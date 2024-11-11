How to avoid holiday season airline "gotchas"

From delayed and canceled flights to lost baggage, there's a lot that can go wrong when traveling for the holidays.

Just in time for the holiday travel season, however, new airline refund rules are in effect to help protect travelers.

But there are steps you can take to avoid a holiday travel "gotcha" in the first place, so you don't have to worry about trying to get a refund.

Travelers complain of delays, lost bags, expired credits

Sharon Miller has three young children, and says flight delays can really ruin a vacation.

"Even this morning our flight got delayed by 2 hours," she told us while waiting with her family for a flight.

Mary Moss says her airline recently lost her luggage.

"I didn't have my things for like a day and a half," she said.

And when Richard Cromer tried to use an airline e-credit for a guys trip to Las Vegas, he learned his $976 credit was only good for a year.

"Lo and behold," he said, "when I did look at it, it had expired in July."

New airline rules should help, but you need to do your part

So many things can turn a simple flight into a travel nightmare. But the good news is that the new airline rules should make that travel issue a little easier.

We turned to attorney Wayne Hassay to talk about what happens when travel plans take a turn for the worse, such as an unexpected flight cancellation:

"Refunds should be immediate," he explained. "It used to be they weren't automatic. You had to fill out some forms and do some procedures and then you had to wait. Now, these refunds should be arriving in about 7 to 20 days."

However, to lower your risk of a canceled or delayed flight in the first place, travel experts says taking morning and nonstop flights are usually your best option.

Baggage delays are also covered under the new rules.

"If your bag shows up at the gate more than 12 hours after your domestic arrival, you're entitled to a refund of your bag fee," said Hassay.

But to prevent that from happening, Hassay still recommends a luggage tracker — such as an Apple AirTag — in the event the airport can't locate your bag.

He says other rules aren't as clear-cut, though, such as compensation for meals or hotel rooms.

"For uncontrollable events, the unexpected blizzard, generally, don't expect compensation," he said,

So, if you have an issue, check the newest rules — and the fine print — so you don't lose money like Richard Cromer.

He can't believe an e-credit would expire after just 12 months.

"Follow their guidelines," he said, "because I am quite sure they are going to follow them."

That way you don't waste your money.

