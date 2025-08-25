CINCINNATI — On average, families with students in elementary through high school spent more than $850 on back-to-school costs this year, including clothes, shoes, supplies and electronics. According to the National Retail Federation, families are spending about $250 on clothing for the new school year alone.

The "second wave" of back-to-school shopping is now underway, as many families spread out expenses to fit their budgets. I explored how shoppers are cutting back-to-school costs and found strategies that can save families hundreds of dollars.

How thrift shopping can significantly cut back-to-school clothing costs

Thrift stores offer major savings

Goodwill's Sherwood MacVeigh showed me how secondhand shopping can dramatically reduce clothing costs.

"I'm a mom of four, so I'm always looking for a good deal. Coming into Goodwill, it's just amazing what you can find here. Anything from an FC Cincinnati shirt, something like this for $2.99," MacVeigh said.

Customer Brynn Ramadanovic has never calculated her exact savings, but estimates the impact is substantial.

"I've never done the math, but I'm gonna assume like probably hundreds of dollars if not more a year," Ramadanovic said.

She says brand-name clothes come at unbelievably low prices — sometimes even new with tags.

"You know they're like 8, 9, 10 bucks compared to what, 70 for a pair of jeans? That's a lot," Ramadanovic said.

With a husband in construction, she said thrifting makes practical sense.

"He already knows they're gonna get destroyed on the worksite, so a lot of times we try to save money that way, because we can find them at a fraction of the price," Ramadanovic said.

Tips for successful thrift shopping

Look for quality basics: School staples like khakis are readily available at thrift stores.

"Khakis are a big deal for school. Here we have some Children's Place ones for $4.99," MacVeigh said.

This approach is especially helpful when kids are growing out of things quickly, as MacVeigh noted: "Exactly, and then you don't feel so badly."

Shop frequently: Goodwill gets new donations every day, so inventory changes constantly. To find the best deals, you have to go digging through the racks, where you can find treasures like jackets priced at just $2.99.

Watch for weekly sales: Goodwill runs 50% off "tag sales" each week. Just look for the color of the week to save even more.

Potential savings breakdown

Goodwill says shoppers can save up to 80% by buying secondhand compared to retail prices.

Alternative strategy: Wait for retail discounts

If you're still holding out for new items, major retailers are expected to discount fall apparel in the coming weeks. A little patience can pay off when shopping for new clothing.

