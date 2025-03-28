Hotel or rental for your summer trip? Know the pros and cons before you book

For most travel destinations, you can choose between hotels and rental properties.

But how do you decide which option is best for your trip and budget?

Families with multiple children may be more inclined to go the rental route.

“Definitely an Airbnb,” said Jade Lightfoot while traveling through the airport with her three kids.

She and her husband, Alex, said they always try to rent a vacation home or condo.

“It's nice,” Alex Lightfoot said. “We like that every kid gets a room if they can.”

Alicia Peterson, though, prefers the security of a hotel.

“I've heard that hotels are safer, and they have higher and better regulations,” she said.

But is a rental or hotel right for your next trip?

Factors to consider before booking

For larger groups, NerdWallet travel expert Sally French tells usa rental is often cheaper than booking two or three hotel rooms.

Ultimately, it comes down to what you and your group need.

“Do you need that kitchen?” French said. “In which case, a vacation rental is probably going to be your best bet.”

Other benefits of a rental home or unit include:



Amenities, like a kitchen and laundry room, all in one place.

More privacy.

More unique experiences.

But French also points out the challenges of a rental, such as unpredictable fees tacked on to the price you are already paying for the stay.

“The host might not even show up,” she said. “I've had that happen before, where you get to the front and you're knocking on the door, and there's no host there.”

While hotels are more traditional, benefits include:



24-hour staff available.

More consistent cancellation policies.

Greater savings through loyalty reward programs.

Hotels and developers embracing rentals

French tells us a third option gives rental vibes but with the staff and reliability of a hotel.

“What we've seen now is this new trend in vacation rentals that are actually operated by hotels,” she explained.

French said some examples are one-off properties, while others are sprawling vacation rental complexes.

“There's one that's really interesting. It's called Evermore,” French said. “It's in Orlando, and it's got over 100 different units that you can book of various sizes, various bedroom amounts.”

The Evermore Orlando Resort, located just minutes outside Walt Disney World, is “designed for big families and gatherings, offering Flats, Villas, and Houses that have up to 11 bedrooms, plus the luxurious Conrad Orlando hotel,” according to its website.

Another well-known option is Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, which offers a “curated selection of vacation home rentals” worldwide.

“People want to save money on cooking at home,” French said. “They are increasingly doing these big multi-generational trips, multi-group trips, and this just makes it so much easier to have that hotel style but in an actual home.”

One potential downside is that rentals that partner with hotels can be pricier than traditional Airbnbs.

The bottom line is that whether you traditionally opt for a summer rental home or a hotel, all options are worth considering so you don't waste your money.

