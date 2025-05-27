Hidden Cincinnati Public Library Perks: How to save hundreds this summer with free card perks

CINCINNATI — Your library card does more than just allow you to check out books — it can unlock dozens of free resources that could save your family up to $1,200 annually.

The Cincinnati Public Library offers cardholders access to books, e-books, premium streaming services, telescope rentals and digital The New York Times and Wall Street Journal subscriptions. Cardholders can also get up to $5 of free printing every day.

"Wow, I didn't know you could do that at the library for free" is the reaction public services director Kathy Bach often hears when visitors discover what their card can do.

WATCH: Perks you can get with your library card for free this summer

What you can get for free with just a Cincinnati Public Library card

Summer Reading Program Launches This Weekend

Starting this Saturday, the summer reading program launches with even more perks.

"Just for signing up, you get a free book and then we have hundreds of programs already that you can attend... all for free, so if you're looking for things to do with the kiddos this summer bring 'em to the library, all kinds of different educational literacy activities," Bach said.

Free summer perks include:

Free book just for signing up

Hundreds of free educational programs

Food assistance at 19 locations

Special coupons from program sponsors

Meals when school's out

The library also helps bridge a critical gap when school's out.

"We have meals and snacks for kids that are federally funded, that is a free program offered at 19 of our library locations," Bach said.

Special deals from sponsors

This year's summer reading sponsors are offering special deals, too.

"You can get a coupon for Raising Cane's, Gold Star Chili," she said. "And big shout out to the Reds for giving kids free tickets for signing up for (the) summer reading program."

Travel resources at your fingertips

Planning a vacation? Your library card helps there as well.

"Four of our locations offer passport services; you can sign up online or give us a call," Bach said.

Before you travel, take advantage of free language learning tools that would otherwise cost you.

"We have things like Transparent Language that costs $49.95 a month generally, and you can access that for free," Bach said.

For family adventures closer to home, the Discovery Pass program gives you free admission to local attractions like the Cincinnati Museum Center, American Sign Museum and other local attractions — turning your library card into a ticket to summer fun.

The bottom line: major savings

The savings are substantial — Bach says the average cardholder saves about $1,200 annually by using these free library resources instead of paying for them elsewhere.

How to get your card

Getting a card is simple. It's free for all Ohio residents and those living in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky. You can register online or at any branch.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com