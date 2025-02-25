Here's where you can find $5-7 savings during Cincinnati Chili Week

Cincinnati Chili Week is back, and dozens of restaurants are participating this year, all offering chili specials ranging from $5 to $7.

You can find big savings on some of the classics like coneys and 3-ways, and for the more adventurous, now's your chance to try out things like chili burgers, chili mac and even chili popcorn. You can find the list of participating restaurants here.

"One of the most important things about chili that a lot of people don't know is if you add beer to it, it just tastes better," said Josh Lively, general manager of Northern Row Brewery in Over-The-Rhine.

Northern Row is participating in Chili Week for the first time.

You can see some of what area restaurants are whipping up for Chili Week below:

Cincinnati restaurants create new menu items, deals for Cincinnati Chili Week

"We're close to Rhinegeist, but we're kind of hidden, so we're trying to, you know, let some people discover us this week,” Lively said.

Northern Row is serving up savings and offering a chili flight, with a secret ingredient fit for a brewery.

"I’m gonna add a little bit (of beer,) not too much, just to give it some pizzazz,” Lively said.

The chili flight includes a Cincinnati-style chili, white chicken chili and southwest vegan chili.

You can also find more chili week deals at Dixie Chili in Newport.

"Our slogan is 'taste the history,' we've been in business for 96 years,” said general manager Kurt Unterreiner.

After months of slow sales due to the Big Mac Bridge closure, Unterreiner is hopeful the specials will bring a much-needed boost to business this week.

Dixie Chili is bringing back its $7 cheese curds, as well as new $7 gyro coneys.

"It’s a coney bun with gyro meat and tzatziki sauce,” Unterreiner said.

Dixie Chili is also offering a combo deal that Unterreiner said includes a cheese coney, chips and a medium drink for $7.

To get the most out of Chili Week, you will want to download the Cincinnati Chili Week app. That's how you can earn points and win prizes, that way you don't waste your money.

