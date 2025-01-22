Cincinnati Chili Week returns with $5 to $7 deals at dozens of restaurants

CINCINNATI — It's that time of the year again — Cincinnati Chili Week is returning to the Tri-State.

The event is taking place Monday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 2.

Chili deals ranging between $5-$7 will be available at dozens of restaurants, including Blue Ash Chili, Four Mile Pig, Moerlein Lager House, Lucius Q, Oakley Pub and Grill, Sonder Brewing, Price Hill Chili and many more.

Chili lovers will be able to enjoy chili any way they'd like, whether it be 3-ways, 4-ways, coneys, chili cheese fries, chili burgers and more. Full specials and deals will be available on Cincinnati Chili Week's website closer to the event.

Participants will also be able to track their Chili Week ventures and possibly win prizes.

App users that check in at four or more locations during the week will be automatically entered to win a grand prize of $500 in gift cards and chili for a year from Gold Star Chili. App users will also earn points as they log restaurants, and the person with the most points will be named the "Biggest Chili Lover in Cincinnati." They'll win $300 in gift cards and chili for a year from Gold Star.

You can click here to download the app.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants (subject to change):

