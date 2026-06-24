CINCINNATI — Kroger just changed the way shoppers can use their fuel points — and it could mean real savings at the register.

The grocery chain has expanded its rewards program to give shoppers a new way to save. Now, instead of only using those points at the pump, you can put them toward your grocery bill. Here's everything you need to know to start saving more.

WATCH: Here's how shoppers can save at the pump — and on groceries — with Kroger's new system

Here's how shoppers can use Kroger new fuel points system to save on groceries

Earning points

You can earn points any way you shop — in-store or online with pickup or delivery. Here's how points add up:



Groceries: Earn 1 point for every $1 spent. Look for bonus points promotions to earn even more

Prescriptions: Earn 25 points for non-federally funded prescriptions, 75 points for each 90-day script and 1 point per $1 of out-of-pocket costs for federally funded prescriptions

Gift cards: Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on most gift cards.

Important reminder: There is no limit to the number of points you can earn each month — but points expire at the end of the month after they're earned. Use them before they're gone.

Redeeming points — you choose

Here's where it gets good. Your points are flexible. You can use them for fuel discounts, dollars off groceries or split them between both. It's completely up to you.

Option 1: Dollars off groceries



Every 100 points = $1 off groceries

Redeem up to 1,000 points per day for a maximum of $10 off per day

Redeem within your digital account before checkout. View your points balance, then follow the prompts to redeem

Once redeemed, Rewards Cash automatically applies to your next eligible purchase — in-store, pickup or delivery

The discount appears on your receipt

Option 2: Fuel savings



Every 100 points = 10 cents off per gallon

Redeem at any participating Kroger Family Fuel Centers or participating partner stations in your area

Save up to $1 off per gallon, up to $35 per fill-up on up to 35 gallons

How to redeem points for grocery dollars

Here's how to do it step by step:



Sign in to your Kroger digital account on the Kroger app or Kroger.com using your Shopper's Card credentials Go to your points section. In the app, tap Rewards → Points, or look for "Fuel & Grocery Savings." On the website, open your account menu and click Points Balance Choose "Redeem Points." You'll see 2 options: Fuel Discounts or Grocery Dollars. Select Grocery Dollars Pick how many points to redeem. Remember, every 100 points equals $1 off, up to 1,000 points per day. Confirm the redemption. Complete your next purchase. Your Rewards Cash will automatically apply to your next eligible transaction — in-store, pickup, or delivery. The discount will appear on your receipt.

How to redeem points for fuel savings

There are 2 ways to redeem points at Kroger Family Fuel Centers.

Option 1: Manual entry into the pump keypad



Enter your Alt ID (phone number) or insert your Rewards card Select how many points you'd like to redeem when prompted Choose your fuel grade and start pumping Your discount is applied automatically

Option 2: Using the mobile app



In the app, select Kroger Pay, then "Use at the pump" Follow the prompts to select the points you'd like to redeem Choose your fuel grade and start pumping Your discount is applied automatically

A few things to keep in mind:



At Kroger Family Fuel Centers, you can choose exactly which month's points balance to use

At partner stations, your oldest points are used first. Refer to the partner location for points redemption instructions

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com