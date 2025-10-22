Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's how you can save money with slow cooker meals this fall

CINCINNATI — As the weather gets colder, it's time to bring slow cooker recipes like soups, chili and stews back into the rotation. The good news is you can use your slow cooker to stretch your grocery dollars with these money-saving strategies.

Choosing budget-friendly meats is one way to slash meal costs. Slow cookers turn tough, cheaper cuts into fork-tender meals. Chicken thighs, beef chuck, or pork shoulder can cost up to 50% less per pound than premium meats, making them perfect for hearty, affordable meals.

Using seasonal produce in your recipes is also a money-saver. Fall produce like squash, carrots, cabbage, and sweet potatoes is cheap and filling. USDA data shows you can save 20% to 50% compared to out-of-season options by choosing what's currently in harvest.

Strategic shopping can lead to significant savings, so try to plan your meals around sales. This week, Kroger has ground beef for $4.99 a pound and a buy-one-get-two-free deal on Tyson chicken drumsticks, thighs, or wings. Meijer has marinated pork loin or filet for $5.99.

You can also maximize your meat purchases by cooking larger quantities and saving leftovers for multiple meals.

For example, buy one large cut of pork and make:

  • Pulled Pork Sandwiches
  • Pork Tacos
  • Pork and Bean Stew

Larger cuts often cost less per pound and give you more meals. Then, you can freeze your extras.

Batch cooking gives you easy backup meals on busy nights and helps avoid expensive takeout or delivery. Freezing portions ensures you always have a home-cooked meal ready when time is short.

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

