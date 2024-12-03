Helping Tri-State families in need this holiday season: How you can donate to Toy Team 9

It's time to help make the holidays a little brighter for families across the area. We want you to join us for Toy Team 9 this Saturday!

WCPO 9 reporters and anchors will be at nine Walmart locations around the Tri-State accepting toy donations for different charities.

According to the participating charities, local families need your help more than ever.

"Families are having to make really difficult decisions right now, and so we want to ease the financial burden that oftentimes comes around the holiday season to ensure that parents can still give their kiddos a wonderful holiday season," said Lauren Copeland, with the Brighton Center in Newport.

Last year, the Brighton Center served more than 2,900 people through its holiday assistance program, but the need is even greater this year.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of families that are seeking that support this holiday season,” Copeland said.

You can visit one of the participating Walmart locations from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

"We love serving the community. We love being out there and helping those in need this time of year,” said Matt Goans, regional manager at Walmart.

Donations made at the Fort Wright Walmart will benefit "Be Concerned" in Covington. Local families can shop around for those donated toys at their new Christmas store.

"This is our 57th annual Christmas store, and our first one in a brand-new separated space that's separate from our food pantry," said Andy Brunsman, executive director of Be Concerned. “Our volunteers, over the next three weeks for Christmas, put them out, and families come in and pick out their gifts for their kids.”

Be Concerned is expecting to provide toys to more than 1,000 kids this month.

“We would not be able to do it without the support of Toy Team 9 and the donors," Brunsman said.

If you're thinking about what to buy, Be Concerned and Brighton Center both need donations for teens.

"Sometimes what we see is that people, oftentimes will remember the youngest of children, but we do serve a lot of a lot of teens,” Copeland said.

"13- to 18-year-olds are one that we're struggling with this year," Brunsman added.

Brunsman said wireless speakers, charging ports and cords are some gadgets on the teens’ wish lists.

If you can't make it out in person, you can simply text "WCPO" to 5-0-1-5-5 to donate. You can text any time between now and Dec. 7.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com