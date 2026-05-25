CINCINNATI — Several Kroger shoppers have reached out with questions about how fuel points work and how to redeem them, so I went straight to Kroger corporate to clear up the confusion.

To start earning points, scan your Kroger Plus Card every time you make a purchase at Kroger.

Here is how points are earned:



1 fuel point for every dollar spent on groceries

2x fuel points on eligible gift card purchases

You can also earn bonus fuel points through special offers in the Kroger app and on the Kroger website. You must clip these coupons online before you shop to receive the bonus points.

Watch: We break down everything you need to know about fuel points

Kroger fuel points guide: How to earn and save up to $1 off per gallon

What is '4X Fuel Points Friday' — and do you shop or fill up?

One of the biggest sources of confusion for shoppers is " 4X Fuel Points Fridays." Specifically, customers wonder whether the bonus applies when you shop or when you fill up.

Kroger spokesperson Danielle Gentry explained how the promotion works.

"So the way the 4X your fuel points works is you're going to go into your app and clip your coupon. When you come into the store over the time period of that deal, you're going to be able to rack up your 4X your fuel points when you make a purchase," Gentry said.

To be clear: if Kroger offers a "4X Fuel Points Friday" promotion, the bonus points are earned when you shop for groceries on Fridays. You do not have to get gas on Friday.

How to redeem your Fuel Points at the pump

Once you have earned points, they are added to your account after your purchase and can be redeemed later at the pump.

When you are ready to use them, enter your phone number or scan your Plus Card at the pump to apply your savings.

Fuel points typically expire at the end of the month following the month in which you earned them. Keep track of your balance in the Kroger app, so you don't waste your money.

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