Spring Break on a budget: Fun Tri-State ideas for families that won't break the bank

CINCINNATI — Spring Break is almost here, and for many families, the price tag of travel is simply too high this year.

Flights, hotel stays and vacation expenses can run into the thousands — but staying close to home doesn't have to mean missing out on the fun.

From museum passes to budget movie tickets, there are plenty of ways to keep the kids entertained right here in the Tri-State without draining your wallet.

Bundle passes can save you big

One of the smartest ways to stretch your Spring Break budget is by investing in a discount bundle pass.

Local mom and content creator Nedra McDaniel, who specializes in finding Cincinnati adventures for families, said deals like the Pogo Pass are a game-changer.

"My goal is just to help make adventure attainable in every season of life," McDaniel said.

When it comes to saving money, McDaniel points families toward bundle options.

"The Pogo Pass is one here in Cincinnati, it covers multiple attractions and gives you access multiple times throughout the year," McDaniel said.

Here's what a $119.90 Pogo Pass gets you:



Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – 1 visit

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – 1 visit

Cincinnati Museum Center – 1 visit

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery – 1 visit

Cincinnati Reds game ticket – 1 game

Florence Y’alls baseball games – 2 games

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum – 1 visit

Velocity Esports – 1 visit per month

The Web Extreme Entertainment – 1 visit per month

Jump!Zone – 1 visit

Fowling Warehouse Cincinnati – 2 visits

Strike & Spare Family Fun Center – 1 visit per quarter

D-BAT Hebron – 2 visits

Goldfish Swim School – 1 family swim

Recreations Outlet – 1 visit

Timber & Bow Play Studio – 2 visits

Deck the Y’alls Lightfest – 1 visit

That kind of value adds up fast — especially for families planning multiple outings over the break.

"It's good to find things that are more affordable, but you still get a great experience," said Tashia Bailey, a local mother.

Think outside the box

Sometimes the best Spring Break memories come from trying something new and unexpected.

"Maybe we're going to — there's the Paint Playground just outside of Old Milford — just something different," said Tess Brown, a local mother.

Gabrielle Garrett, another Tri-State mom, said her family also made the call to scale back this year.

"Opted out on a vacation this year and just did something small," Garrett said.

Small doesn't have to mean boring — it just means being a little creative.

If your kids need to burn off some energy, Recreations Outlet in Milford is worth a visit. The facility features playground equipment, trampolines, basketball hoops, and more.

The best part? Admission is just $4 per child during Charitable Play Hours, held Tuesday through Thursday mornings.

Save money at the movies

Movie tickets have gotten expensive, but there are still ways to catch a film without overpaying.

Here's how to save at the theater:

AMC Stubs members get 50% off tickets

Every day before 4 p.m., tickets are 20% off

Daily discounts are available for seniors, military members, and students

For the lowest prices overall, aim for Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Whether it's a bundle pass, a $4 play session, or a discounted matinee, Spring Break in the Tri-State can be fun, memorable and easy on your budget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

