Great Mother's Day gifts that won't cost a fortune

Despite higher credit card bills, and high interest rates on those cards, the majority of Americans will still swipe for a meaningful gift for mom this year.

After 3 years of high inflation, you may feel like you need to spend hundreds of dollars for Mother's Day this year.

That's not the case. Whether you're at a local garden center or at the mall, a little time and creativity can really help you save.

Chris McEown is the manager of Denny McEown's Bloomin Garden Center.

He said the simplest and most beautiful gift for mom is a hanging planter, for $30 to $50.

"It is probably the most traditional gift for Mother's Day," he said.

No place to hang one? He suggested a pre-made planter, filled with geraniums and petunias.

"Mom gets credit for having these beautiful flowers on her front step," he said, "but she didn't have to get her hands dirty at all."

For a floral gift that keeps on giving, he said to consider a perennial — like a rose bush, hydrangea or lilac.

"It's going to come back year after year, and mom will always remember that special Mother's Day," McEown said.

Other great gifts for mom

Besides flowers, greeting cards and special outings are the most popular gifts for mom, according to Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports also recommends classic "giftable" items.

"Think fitness trackers, smartwatches, headphones," she said, "as well as home goods."

Or, she said, take a stab at something homemade.

"The dollar store is a fantastic place to get supplies or thrift stores. There's so much repurposing that can be done with thrift store items," she said.

Consider D-I-Y gifts

Carrie Higgins posted more than two dozen D-I-Y gift ideas on her blog "Making Lemonade."

They include:



Candles

Flavored salts

Photo books

Stamped tea towels

"That's just gonna be a couple dollars for some fabric paint and the tea towels," she said.

Consumer Reports suggested some other ways to save. They include:



Buying Mother's Day cards at the dollar store, for a quarter of the price of grocery or drug store cards.

Making your own cards, which mom will cherish.

Spicing up plants by decorating an inexpensive pot yourself.

Tina Marshall said if you don't have a lot to spend, don't stress.

"My mom takes anything," she said. "She loves it all."

In the end, anything you do, even on a tight budget, can make mom smile.

That way you don't waste your money.

