Great Labor Day sales at Lowe's, Home Depot, Macy's, Wayfair and more

With a trade war intensifying between the U.S. and Canada, some appliances and electronics could soon get more expensive.

But Labor Day sales already rolling out could help if you buy what you need now.

From pool supplies to tools, leaf blowers and appliances, Labor Day sales bridge the gap between summer and fall — making it a great time to save before summer officially comes to a close.

Deals inside and out

Shopper Andrea Dotson checked out the patio clearance section at Lowe's. The retailer is advertising up to 50% off select sofas, outdoor dining sets, and patio umbrellas.

"We're getting a new patio, so we are doing a lot of updates and need some new furniture," Dotson said.

While outdoor clearance furniture may have the biggest markdowns, indoor items such as refrigerators and washing machines are also seeing some of their biggest markdowns of the year.

Deals at Lowe's include $400 off a Samsung refrigerator and $800 off a Whirlpool washer and dryer set.

Home Depot is cutting prices too.

A RYOBI blower dropped from $349 to $279, and a Traeger wood pellet grill fell from $549 to $389.

Other retailers with early Labor Day deals include:



Wayfair — up to 70% off

Macy's — up to 65% off big home items

Mattress Firm — savings up to $700

REI — 25% off select gear and clothing

Labor Day sales also offer strong deals on laptops, smart devices, home goods, and apparel, especially end-of-summer clearance.

WATCH as shoppers talk about what they plan to buy at Labor Day sales:

What to buy at Labor Day sales this year

Save without overspending

Like any big sale, saving money comes down to whether you were already planning to buy. Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate with Credit Karma, says shoppers should ask themselves one key question first.

"Be honest with yourself, would you still want this item if it was not on sale?" Alev said.

If the answer is no, Alev says skip it. If the answer is yes, she warns not to get dazzled by percentages alone.

"It's very easy to get stars in our eyes around 40%, 50% off, even more. But it might not actually be a good deal if the price was inflated to begin with," Alev said.

With so many Labor Day sales already underway, shoppers will have plenty of chances to save, so you don’t waste your money.

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