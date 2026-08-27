LOVELAND, Ohio — A Loveland homeowner signed a $36,506 contract for a new covered deck in June 2025. More than 14 months later, the project is unfinished, has failed inspection and she has no idea when or if work will resume.

Mary Gonnella says she has paid more than $25,000 to OE Decks, but the job site looks nothing like what she signed up for. Materials remain scattered across her yard, there are no railings, a section of the roof has been open to the elements since February and the project has failed a city inspection.

"It's unsafe, there's no railings, it's not up to code. It's very upsetting," Gonnella said.

WATCH: We spoke to a Loveland homeowner about her issues with her new deck

Loveland homeowner paid $25K for a new deck. 14 months later, it’s still unfinished

More than a deck: a promise to her husband

The project carried deep personal meaning for Gonnella. Her husband, Jerry, got sick in February, and the couple had hoped the finished deck would give them a peaceful place to enjoy time at home together.

"He was disabled, and we couldn't go a lot of places; this was gonna be our little home in the woods," Gonnella said.

Jerry died before the project was ever completed.

"That is very, very frustrating that my husband Jerry won't be able to enjoy it," Gonnella said.

A project that went wrong from the start

Since signing her contract in June 2025, Gonnella says she has dealt with missed deadlines, a wrong roof design that had to be torn down and redone, a failed inspection, rain damage to her home's interior and a contractor that stopped communicating.

In July 2026, her attorney sent a demand letter requesting OE Decks return to the project or enter mediation. The contractor briefly came back, removed damaged roof framing, then left again. As of August 2026, the project remains at a standstill.

'All I want is my deck done'

Gonnella says she has already paid more than $25,000 of her $36,506 contract and refuses to hand over any more money until the job is finished correctly.

"I don't want to pay them any more money till it's done the way we signed the contract," Gonnella said.

When asked what it would mean to finally have the project completed, her answer was simple.

"It would make my life so much easier. It would mean everything, it would change my whole life," she said. "All I want is my deck done, and I want it done right."

What happened after we got involved

After Gonnella said she could not get answers from OE Decks, I went to her home to look into the situation and reached out to the company directly.

Shortly after I contacted OE Decks, the company reached out to Gonnella to set up a call to discuss her project. However, the company told her it is currently working with engineers and architects on safety concerns that have been identified and that it does not have any further timeline for completion.

OE Decks provided WCPO the following statement:

"OE Decks has not abandoned the project and remains committed to reaching an appropriate resolution. The project has experienced delays related to weather, field operations, and revisions to the roof design and scope of work per homeowner request, which have required additional structural and engineering review.

Because the revised roof design affects the structural loads transferred to the existing home, we are addressing the remaining structural requirements before proceeding with additional construction.

We recognize that communication could have been more consistent and understand the homeowner's frustration with the extended timeline. We have continued working toward resolving the outstanding design and structural issues.

At this time, we cannot responsibly provide a completion date until the final scope and structural requirements are resolved. Our priority is to move forward safely, correctly, and in accordance with the agreed-upon scope and all applicable building codes."

How to protect yourself before hiring a contractor

Gonnella's situation is a costly reminder of what can go wrong when a home improvement project goes sideways. Before you sign a contract or hand over any money, take these steps to protect yourself.

Before you hire:



Check the Better Business Bureau. Search the company at bbb.org to review complaints, ratings and how past disputes have been handled before you sign anything.

Search the company at bbb.org to review complaints, ratings and how past disputes have been handled before you sign anything. Verify licensing and insurance. Confirm the contractor is licensed in your state and carries liability insurance and workers' compensation coverage.

Confirm the contractor is licensed in your state and carries liability insurance and workers' compensation coverage. Get multiple bids. Comparing estimates from at least three contractors can help you spot red flags and ensure you are getting a fair price.

Before you sign:



Get everything in writing. Your contract should include a detailed scope of work, a payment schedule and specific start and completion dates.

Your contract should include a detailed scope of work, a payment schedule and specific start and completion dates. Don't pay in full upfront. Tie payments to project milestones so you retain leverage if work stalls or stops.

If something goes wrong:



Document everything . Save all contracts, receipts, emails, and text messages.

. Save all contracts, receipts, emails, and text messages. File a complaint. Report the contractor to the Better Business Bureau and your state's contractor licensing board.

Report the contractor to the Better Business Bureau and your state's contractor licensing board. Consult an attorney. A consumer attorney can walk you through options including small claims court, demand letters, and contractor bond claims.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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