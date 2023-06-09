Great Father's Day tool gifts for dad

Father's Day is coming up fast, Sunday June 18th, if you weren't sure.

But if you are stumped on what to get dad this year, and don't want to buy a boring shirt, you may want to check out your local hardware store to find some great ideas.

Nate Templeton manages an Ace Hardware store, where right now it is like Christmas in June.

"For fathers we have our line of fire pits right now," he said.

His store is stocked with fire pits -- from inexpensive small steel models to the hot selling sleek Solo Stoves.

If that is too pricey, or dad doesn't need a fire pit, the store is filled with hundreds of tools dad might like on his special day, from drills to hammers.

But Templeton says it's worth checking out accessories from flashlights to outdoor speakers from famous tool brands.

"DeWalt and Milwaukee are now exploring the outdoors," he said, "With things like speakers and fans."

Grills are hot sellers right now

Templeton says grills are always hot this time of year.

One trend this year: Brightly colored charcoal grills.

"Typically they are on sale for anywhere from $99 to $125, and a lot of folks find that a great bargain," he said.

Have a little more money? He suggests considering a Weber grill, or a new high tech smoker, that keeps you updated on your cooking time and temperature right on your phone.

Another popular trend dad might be all over this year is electric lawn equipment, from leaf blowers, to mowers, to even chainsaws.

"Electric battery powered tools seem to be the future," Templeton said.

Inflation beginning to ease

Here's some good news if tools are on dad's wish list: inflation is finally easing, and prices on some popular items have dropped or stayed neutral compared to last year.

According to the company Pattern:



The cost of tool sets have dropped by nearly eight percent.

Hand tools are up about two percent.

Woodworking tools cost just about a percent more than last year.



Finally, if you only have a few dollars, to spend, dad might like a colorful Yeti mug or insulated beer can holder.

Shopper Hannah Stanos, considering a number of different gifts, says a hardware store is a great place to find a gift for dad.

"This is like a one stop shop," she said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

____________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com