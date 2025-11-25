Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Black Friday shopping guide: How to navigate crowds and find the best deals at Kenwood Mall

kenwood
Taylor Nimmo
kenwood
Posted

CINCINNATI — With Black Friday approaching, shoppers are gearing up for one of the busiest days of the year.

While online shopping has changed the retail landscape, many consumers still prefer the in-person experience at places like Kenwood Towne Center.

"I like to come out in person so I can see things before I buy them," Lacey Calloway said.

Shannon Francetic told us the mall experience offers something online shopping cannot match.

"It's so much more fun to come out with everybody and check the smells, feel the feels, all the things," Francetic said.

WATCH: We came up with tips on how to navigate Black Friday

Planning to shop on Black Friday? Here's your shopping guide

For shoppers like Lucius St John, the mall provides inspiration beyond just products.

"I get to look around and see clothes that remind me of my friends, and I choose something based on what reminds me of them," St John said.

David Jacoby, general manager of Kenwood Mall, said the shopping center is preparing for large crowds this Friday, Saturday and Sunday despite the convenience of online shopping.

"So you come here to get the full Black Friday experience," Jacoby said. "A lot of times, the retailers will offer something that you can't get online."

Your Kenwood Mall Black Friday survival guide

Store Hours

  • Friday opening: 8 a.m.
  • Weekend hours: Extended through Sunday

Best Times to Shop

Morning (8 a.m. to noon)

  • The least crowded period
  • Best selection before items sell out
  • Easier parking availability

If you want to avoid crowds, you should avoid:

Afternoon to Early Evening

  • Peak crowd times
  • Longest wait times
  • Most challenging parking

Parking Strategy

  • Follow interstate signage for alternative lots
  • Look beyond the main front lot
  • Arrive early for the best spots

Traffic Management

  • ODOT will direct traffic flow
  • Local law enforcement on-site
  • Follow posted signs for alternate routes

Deal Timeline

Friday: Deepest discounts available
Weekend: Extended opportunities.

"Some retailers will offer Saturday-Sunday deals, you may find some exclusive stuff throughout the weekend," Jacoby said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Give the gift of experiences this holiday season with money-saving memberships How to score the best Black Friday tech deals Scam calls plague Over-the-Rhine business owner with 70-80 daily interruptions

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money promo

Your source for deals, product reviews and consumer news.

Have a problem?
Send us an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or Taylor.Nimmo@wcpo.com or message John on Facebook and Taylor on Facebook.