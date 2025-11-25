Black Friday shopping guide: How to navigate crowds and find the best deals at Kenwood Mall

CINCINNATI — With Black Friday approaching, shoppers are gearing up for one of the busiest days of the year.

While online shopping has changed the retail landscape, many consumers still prefer the in-person experience at places like Kenwood Towne Center.

"I like to come out in person so I can see things before I buy them," Lacey Calloway said.

Shannon Francetic told us the mall experience offers something online shopping cannot match.

"It's so much more fun to come out with everybody and check the smells, feel the feels, all the things," Francetic said.

For shoppers like Lucius St John, the mall provides inspiration beyond just products.

"I get to look around and see clothes that remind me of my friends, and I choose something based on what reminds me of them," St John said.

David Jacoby, general manager of Kenwood Mall, said the shopping center is preparing for large crowds this Friday, Saturday and Sunday despite the convenience of online shopping.

"So you come here to get the full Black Friday experience," Jacoby said. "A lot of times, the retailers will offer something that you can't get online."

Store Hours

Friday opening: 8 a.m.

Weekend hours: Extended through Sunday

Best Times to Shop

Morning (8 a.m. to noon)



The least crowded period

Best selection before items sell out

Easier parking availability

If you want to avoid crowds, you should avoid:

Afternoon to Early Evening



Peak crowd times

Longest wait times

Most challenging parking

Parking Strategy

Follow interstate signage for alternative lots

Look beyond the main front lot

Arrive early for the best spots

Traffic Management

ODOT will direct traffic flow

Local law enforcement on-site

Follow posted signs for alternate routes

Deal Timeline

Friday: Deepest discounts available

Weekend: Extended opportunities.

"Some retailers will offer Saturday-Sunday deals, you may find some exclusive stuff throughout the weekend," Jacoby said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

