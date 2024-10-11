Getting a refund for a Florida vacation may not be easy

Whether you were planning a beach trip or a visit to Disney World or Universal Orlando, damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton may have you rethinking your plans.

Many beach communities face months of repairs to bring them back to normal for visitors.

But just because you cancel a trip, that doesn't mean you're off the hook for paying for that vacation, as Beth Askins and Deanna Dragon learned this week when they left Orlando early.

"We were going to leave on Wednesday night and spend all day at Disney," Askins said, "but we decided to get out."

They realize their travel troubles are nothing compared to what Gulf coast residents are dealing with.

But like many travelers fleeing the hurricane zone, they face at least hundreds of dollars in losses.

"We had a room in a hotel and tickets to Mickeys Not so Scary Halloween," Dragon said. "The Mickey's tickets alone were $190 apiece."

Theme park refunds

Fortunately, Walt Disney world is giving refunds for canceled events during the storm.

Theme park tickets are typically non-refundable.

But according to Disney's website, there is a hurricane exception if a hurricane warning is issued within seven days of your arrival date.

Universal Orlando has a similar severe weather policy.

And guests who had tickets during park closures can also use their tickets at a later date if they want.

But if the parks are back open again, then normal cancellation rules apply.

Airline refunds

For airfare, NerdWallet travel expert Sally French says if an airline cancels your flight, you are entitled to a refund.

But delays get tricky.

"Typically, airlines will offer you a refund if your flight is significantly delayed, but the definition of significantly delayed can vary," French said.

Hotel or rental refunds

For a hotel or Airbnb or other rental, French says cancellation policies vary.

Check with the site, as you may not be able to get a refund if the rental is open and accessible, and the power is on.

If you purchased travel insurance, you should be able to recoup your money as long as you bought insurance well ahead of the storm.

"Most insurance policies will not insure it if the storm has already been named," she cautioned.

One other option

If you are running out of ideas, and have been denied your money back, French says check to see whether your credit card offers travel protection.

If not, she says, "my best advice is just to ask."

In the meantime, Angela Krigger and her family are just thankful they're back home and safe, getting out on one of the last flights before Orlando's airport closed.

"We're just happy to be home, and nothing was delayed," she said.

As always, don't waste your money.

