Gas prices surpass $4 a gallon at some Cincinnati stations

CINCINNATI — Gas prices have now risen for 24 consecutive days. The national average for a gallon of regular gas sits at $3.97 — the highest level since 2022.

The average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky is up more than a dollar in just the past month.

TAYLOR NIMMO

I tracked local prices and dug into what’s behind the surge, plus ways to reduce your costs at the pump.

WATCH: How drivers can offset the impacts of higher gas prices

How to save with gas prices increasing

Prices across the Tri-State

I checked prices to see what drivers are paying. On Tuesday, I spotted these prices at the following Tri-State gas stations:

Clifton: $4.09

Rookwood: $3.99

Covington: $3.77

I asked drivers in the area about the prices.

"Super shocked, like are you serious? It was just like $3.29, now it's $4? That’s crazy," Amiyah Begoodd said.

Scott Dickinson called the rising prices “horrible” and said he doesn't think they'll get better.

“I do a lot of driving, so it makes a big difference,” Dickinson said.

"(Prices are) outrageously high. I don't understand why gas is going so high now," Begoodd said.

To answer that question, I went to the experts.

AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean pointed to developments in the Middle East — specifically the ongoing conflict with Iran — as a major factor.

About 20% of the world’s oil moves through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane. Right now, tankers are facing disruptions due to military activity, reducing global supply and driving crude oil prices higher.

“That’s why we’ve seen crude oil prices go up and gas prices go up right behind that,” Dean said.

Because gas prices are tied to a global market, international issues impact drivers here almost immediately.

The war in the Middle East is now in its fourth week with no clear resolution.

“The longer there’s not any agreements on the table, the markets will continue to be fairly volatile,” Dean said.

I asked Dean if drivers should expect prices to continue climbing.

“It’s hard to say," Dean said. "The trend is prices are going up, and I think that’s what drivers should expect.”

Strategies to save at the pump

With no guarantee that prices will drop soon, finding ways to pay less for gas is essential. Experts recommend:

Compare prices before you buy – Use the AAA app, GasBuddy or Upside to locate the best deals near you.

– Use the AAA app, GasBuddy or Upside to locate the best deals near you. Leverage rewards programs – Grocery store fuel points, gas station loyalty programs and certain credit cards can provide meaningful discounts.

– Grocery store fuel points, gas station loyalty programs and certain credit cards can provide meaningful discounts. Improve driving habits – Avoid rapid acceleration, keep tires properly inflated and reduce idling time to maximize fuel efficiency.

With the Tri-State facing some of the highest gas prices in recent years, taking advantage of price comparison tools, joining rewards programs and practicing fuel-efficient driving may help offset some of the impact.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com