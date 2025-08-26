Flying Southwest? A big change could cost plus-size passengers hundreds more

Southwest Airlines is implementing significant changes to its seating policy for plus-size passengers, marking a departure from what many considered one of the most accommodating policies in the industry.

Major Policy Shift

Starting Jan. 27, 2026, Southwest will require passengers who need extra space to purchase additional seats upfront rather than receiving automatic refunds for unused seats. Travel agent Monica Bowen said Southwest's current policy sets it apart from competitors.

"If there was an open seat previously, Southwest would just let you have it upon check-in if it was available," Bowen said.

Most major airlines already require plus-size passengers to buy a second seat, but Southwest differentiated itself by offering a refund.

WATCH: More about Southwest's new policy

Southwest Airlines reverses policy, plus-size passengers must now buy extra seats upfront

Current vs. New Policy

Under the current rule:

Passengers can purchase an extra seat at booking and receive a refund later

Extra seats can be assigned for free at check-in, if available

Under the new policy:

Plan ahead: Purchase extra seats at the time of booking if needed

No guarantees: Extra seats may not be available at the airport, and you may not be refunded for the extra seat you purchase at booking

Refund requirements: File refund requests within 90 days if seats are available

Rebooking risk: Passengers without pre-purchased seats may be moved to different flights

Mixed Response from Travelers

The rule change has generated mixed reactions from passengers. Christopher Crawford from Amelia said he doesn't have a problem with the policy change.

"My weight problem is my problem. It's not the company's problem. It's not the passengers next to me's problem. I shouldn't expect to get things for free just because I have a weight problem," Crawford said.

Crawford said he already pays extra for comfort.

"I buy the whole row, even myself, I don't want to be up on someone I don't know," he said.

The financial impact can be substantial for affected passengers. I asked Crawford which airline has been the most accommodating, and he said Delta has consistently been helpful.

"There are some airlines where it's double the ticket price, but there are some airlines, like Delta, if you call, they'll work with you, they'll give you a discounted price," Crawford said.

We asked for your thoughts on Facebook, and the responses were mixed.

Alayne McKeehan said, "Discrimination at its finest. There needs to be a redesign of the seats. Everyone deserves to be comfortable for their flight, and they should not have to pay double for it."

Steph Kent, also against the airline's decision, commented: "Between the bag changes, the assigned seating, and now this, it's time to look at other options and see what I'm doing moving forward."

While others, like John Linsner, praised the change.

"Nothing wrong with that. If you need two seats, then you should pay for two seats," he said.

Southwest's Response

I took these concerns to Southwest Airlines and asked what they'd say to customers who feel this makes flying less affordable and accessible to them.

A spokesperson for Southwest told me the new rule will provide "the best customer experience for all in the cabin." The airline is also contacting passengers who have previously used the extra seat policy in the past to explain the change moving forward.

"We are updating many policies as we prepare our operation, Employees, and Customers for assigned seating on January 27, 2026. To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy they should purchase it at booking," the spokesperson said.

What Travelers Need to Know

Key takeaways for passengers:

Plan ahead: Purchase extra seats at the time of booking if needed

Purchase extra seats at the time of booking if needed No guarantees: Extra seats may not be available at the airport, and you may not be refunded for the extra seat you purchase at booking

Extra seats may not be available at the airport, and you may not be refunded for the extra seat you purchase at booking Refund requirements: File refund requests within 90 days if seats are available

File refund requests within 90 days if seats are available Rebooking risk: Passengers without pre-purchased seats may be moved to different flights

The policy change is part of Southwest's broader operational updates as the airline prepares to implement assigned seating across its fleet in January 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com