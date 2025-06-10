Fix your old BBQ grill and save hundreds, as tariffs start to drive up prices

CINCINNNATI — With tariffs raising prices on steel and imported items, barbecue grills are more expensive than ever.

However, there's a straightforward way to avoid these cost increases: fix your old grill instead of buying a new one.

New grills can cost $400 or more, even when on sale.

"We have a two-burner Weber for under $400, right now on sale," said Ed Rooch, a salesman at Ace Hardware, showing a rare sale on top-rated Weber grills. Prices can soar beyond $800 depending on features.

Restore your grill and save hundreds

If you don't have $400 or $500 for a new grill, you may be able to restore yours for the price of one chicken dinner, as long as the outside is not rusted away.

I decided to take this route, ordering a $32 replacement burner kit from Amazon for my 5-year-old Charbroil grill. If you own a Weber grill, you’re in luck—replacement burners are free for 10 years under Weber’s generous warranty.

Courtesy Amazon Charbroil grill replacement burners

The burners on my grill had rusted and broken in several places, leading to frustrating hot and cold spots during cooking.

Fortunately, the installation process was straightforward.

Following the instructions, I removed the old burners and installed the brand new ones. They go on pretty easily.

WCPO Reporter John Matarese replaces grill burners

There were no screws or bolts; just simple clips secured the new burners to the grill body.

After replacing the five burners, I added new heat shield tents and cleaned the grilling grates.

While the kit came with a new spark starter, my old one still functioned properly, so I opted to keep it.

WCPO Replacing burners in Charbroil grill

Once everything was reassembled, I connected the propane tank, pressed the starter button, and was rewarded with a strong flame, just like a brand new grill, but for only a $32 investment and about 30 minutes of my time.

If your grill is completely rusting out, repairs may not be worthwhile.

But if only the burners need replacing and you're not afraid to get a little grease on your hands, this simple fix can save you hundreds on a new grill.

That way, you don't waste your money.

