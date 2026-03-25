Find the best Easter grocery deals at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi and Meijer this week

CINCINNATI — When one expense goes up, something else in the budget has to come down. But cutting your grocery bill does not mean you have to sacrifice.

There are big savings to be found at local grocery stores this week, with many of them centered around Easter gatherings.

From brunch to dinner and even Easter basket extras, there are multiple ways to save if you know where to look.

WATCH: Where to find savings on staple Easter dishes and more

Where to find savings on staple Easter dishes and more

Walmart

Walmart is offering two holiday bundles designed to feed a group without overspending. Both meals come in at under $5 per person.

The Easter dinner bundle serves eight people and includes:

Marketside Natural Juice Boneless Spiral-Cut Brown Sugar Double Glazed Ham (3 - 4.8 pounds): $12.74

Fresh green whole asparagus, 1 bunch (x2): $1.97 each

Fresh baby-cut carrots, two-pound bag: $1.82

Green Giant Extra Sweet Corn on the Cob, 12 count frozen: $4.43 (currently out of stock in some locations)

Fresh whole Russet potatoes, five-pound bag: $2.47

Great Value Deluxe Original Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, 14 ounces (x2): $1.27 each

Great Value Large White Eggs 12 count: $1.67

Great Value Brown and Serve White Dinner Rolls, 12 ounces: $1.87

Betty Crocker Rich and Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting, 16 ounces for $1.96

Betty Crocker Delights Super Moist Carrot Cake Mix, 13.25 ounces: price varies by location

The Easter brunch bundle serves eight people and includes:

Great Value Large White Eggs, 18 count: $2.47

Great Value Naturally Hardwood Smoked Uncured Turkey Bacon, 10 ounces: $4.97

Fresh Blackberries, 12 ounces: $4.34

Fresh Strawberries, two pounds: $5.83

Great Value Complete Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, 32 ounces: $1.98

Great Value Original Syrup, 24 fluid ounces: $2.36

Simply Orange Pulp Free Orange Juice, 76 fluid ounces: $7.28

Great Value Donut Shop 100% Arabica Medium Roast Ground Coffee, 12 ounces: $6.24

Ham specials across stores

Hams are a centerpiece for many Easter tables — and this week, they’re marked down at several retailers:

Kroger: Honey glaze ham for 85 cents per pound, or 75 cents per pound with Kroger Plus Card

Aldi: Spiral sliced half ham for $1.49 per pound

Meijer: Sliced half ham for 85 cents per pound

Aldi

Aldi is discounting multiple Easter dinner sides and desserts, including:

Scalloped potatoes

Steamed Brussels sprouts

Whipped toppings

Bakery items and seasonal sweets

Meijer

Holiday decor and basket fillers are discounted this week at Meijer:

25% off Easter egg dye kits

40% off games for basket fillers

25% off stuffed animals

Easter toys under $10

Easter grass priced at $2

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Kroger

Kroger is combining seasonal product discounts with ways to save at the pump:

Spring refresh sale:

Save $5 when you spend $15 on makeup, beauty and personal care

Save $10 when you spend $30 on sports nutrition and specialty vitamins

Buy one, get one 50% off on household essentials such as Gain, Bounty and Clorox

Spring fuel event:

Running over the next few weekends, the promotion allows shoppers to earn extra fuel points for significant gas savings

Maximize savings by pairing sale prices with digital coupons and taking advantage of fuel rewards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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