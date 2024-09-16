FDA authorizes Apple AirPods Pro to be used as over-the-counter hearing aids

The FDA has officially authorized an over-the-counter hearing aid software.

Some compatible versions of Apple AirPods Pro earphones will soon be able to be used as a hearing aid.

This could be a game changer for those who have moderate hearing loss.

Nowadays, a small wire in front of the ear is the only visible part of a hearing aid, but that wasn't always the case. Margie Wise, a Northern Kentucky resident, first got a hearing aid when she was 5 years old.

"My first hearing aid was very big, very bulky,” she said. "I didn’t wear it a lot because I was so self-conscious about it."

Wise has seen the technology evolve over the years.

“Progressively, they've gotten smaller," she said.

Now, her hearing aid even has Bluetooth.

“That’s how I’m listening to you on the phone right now,” Wise said. “Like it's actually transferring the audio from the phone to my hearing aid directly so I can hear better."

Wise made the switch from Android to Apple.

"Because the features on the iPhone are so much better with the hearing aid," she said.

Now, Apple is taking the technology to another level. The FDA has given Apple the approval to market their AirPods as an over-the-counter hearing aid.

Dr. Colin Burkhart, an ENT specialist with the Christ Hospital network, said this will make hearing aids more affordable.

"Hearing aids aren't covered by insurance,” Burkhart said. “So, a lot of hearing expense is out of pocket. So, they are very expensive, and cost has been a problem for a lot of people for a long time."

Hearing aids can cost up to $8,000. Apple AirPods are $249.

“Now, with Apple and other over the counter options, it increases competition, so hopefully drives down costs as well,” Burkhart said.

Burkhart said he believes overall, Apple hearing aids will bring positive change to the industry, but it's important to remember there are limitations.

"This is a great tool to get more interest in the area of hearing loss and hearing aids, but sometimes people still need to come in and see their doctors to figure out exactly what's going on,” he said.

Apple said the new software will roll out in October.

