Family heartbroken over Kings Island campground delay

MASON, Ohio — The delayed opening of King's Island's new luxury campground is disappointing to many families who had reservations for opening week.

But it is especially upsetting for one local family that had been planning a multi-state family reunion.

Amanda Lewis and her family live to camp. Between them, they own three RV's. But this Monfort Heights woman is now an unhappy camper because the reunion they've planned all year is now in jeopardy.

"We received the email yesterday at 4:00 notifying us that the reservation has been canceled," Lewis said.

Kings Island announced this week that it is pushing back its Camp Cedar luxury campground opening 10 days, from June 14 to June 24.

It is refunding all deposits fully and even offering stays later in the summer to make up for their troubles.

But the Lewises had reserved three RV sites plus a cabin for Father's Day weekend.

"We have five different families," Lewis said. "It was 18 to 20 of us."

Some family members are coming from hundreds of miles away, in other states, and now can't find open spots all together at other nearby campgrounds.

"We can't find much of anything anywhere," Lewis said.

Many construction projects delayed this year

This is a nationwide problem affecting many projects right now, whether you are building a home, having a kitchen redone, or trying to open a campground.

There are so many shortages of lumber, drywall, plumbing items and more that are now leading to construction delays.

In addition, builders are having problems hiring enough workers this year.

Kings Island spokesman Chad Showalter told WCPO, "Unfortunately, a combination of unfavorable weather, labor and material shortages led to the delayed opening."

But he says the park will reach out to the Lewis family to see if it can help find them a new spot for their reunion.

No one is blaming Kings Island or Camp Cedar management for the delay, as it was out of their control. But with most campsites booked up weekends through summer, this is frustrating news for dozens of families who had reservations for the first week.

"We don't know what we are going to do," Lewis said.

As always, don't waste your money.

______________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

