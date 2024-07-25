Everything to know about Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday 2024

Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday is just days away.

And after years of complaints that it was too limited, Ohio lawmakers have made some big changes for 2024.

The dates are now longer and so much more qualifies for a tax break.

Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday runs for 10 days (as opposed to 3 or 4 days in earlier years), with tax breaks now available from Tuesday, July 30 to Thursday, August 8.

That should reduce the frenzied crowds at Target, Walmart, and local outlet malls over a single weekend.

The biggest improvement, however, is that the cutoff for a tax break has been raised from $75 to $500 per item.

In the past, gym shoes that cost $100 wouldn't qualify. And you could forget about a break on a $90 math calculator.

Now, those gym shoes, and many tech devices including iPads and sub-$500 laptops, qualify for the tax break.

That means you can save up to $40 on a new laptop.

You can also get a tax savings on a $150 winter coat, a $125 pair of Lululemon workout pants, or any clothing item under $500.

CLICK HERE for the full list of what qualifies and what does not, from the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Save on everything from crayons to clothing, and more

Of course, the savings still apply to even the most basic school supplies, which are on sale everywhere right now.

Kroger's Jen Moore showed us all the items you'll be able to grab tax free in Kroger stores during the tax holiday.

"You can get a pack of 24 count Crayons for 50 cents," she said, showing an endcap filled with crayons.

"We have colored pencils that are 10 for 10," she said, " and spiral notebooks as low as 39 cents."

She says you can save on clothing and dorm items at larger Kroger Marketplace stores.

Teacher Julie Cretcher, shopping at Kroger, plans to stock up during the tax holiday, and hold items to use later in the school year.

"Midyear I like need to replenish my supplies," she said, "so I get them all now."

You don't need to have children, or be a student, to save money

People who don't have kids in school may wonder why they should care.

But the reality is that there are thousands of items for your home that now qualify for a tax break.

And you don't need to be a student: No one checks ID's.

Walmart's Matt Goans says almost anything for your home — including TV's, home computers, and inexpensive furniture — can qualify.

"In the past you could not get a break on those, he said. "But with the sales tax extension, you can get a great laptop for $279 with no sales tax."

He says even a $150 tire from Walmart's auto department will qualify. Yes, a tire.

Walmart shopper Zayre Ward, who does not yet have a child in school., plans to take advantage of expanded break to furnish her apartment.

"I will be buying just home stuff, a lot of apartment things," she said.

Best of all, you don't have to live in Ohio to shop the sale: Kentucky and Indiana residents are welcome to make a run for the border, and shop the tax free deals.

What doesn't qualify

About the only things that don't qualify are liquor and lottery tickets, tobacco and vape products, or anything over $500.

So if a laptop costs $525, it will not qualify for any tax break.

Finally, the tax free deals are available online through Amazon and many other sites, as long as you have an Ohio shipping address.

So make your list, and plan to start shopping, so you don't waste your money.

