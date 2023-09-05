ESPN options for frustrated Spectrum cable customers

If you have Spectrum cable, no doubt you have noticed it and are probably growing more and more frustrated by the day.

ESPN sports channels and others owned by Disney, such as the Disney Channel and National Geographic, are off the air amid a dispute over carriage fees.

So what can you do to see the US Open tennis tournament and the upcoming debut of Monday Night Football on ESPN?

Spectrum is now offering customers a $15 credit this month for the loss of the Disney-owned channels, but that doesn't help finding your favorite shows and games.

It's the latest slap in the face to TV viewers like Cara Nicholas, who said recently that there are just too many TV options and that it's all too expensive.

"I think I have seven or eight streaming services now," she said. "I have Max and Hulu and Netflix, and a bunch of others."

The last thing viewers like her want to do is pay more to watch ESPN, which until now was part of their Spectrum cable package at no additional cost.

Things you can do to watch ESPN right now

So what can you do?

You can wait for Spectrum and Disney to resolve their dispute, which is likely based on recent disputes between other providers and cable companies.

Or you can drop your Spectrum TV package (keeping just Spectrum internet) and instead subscribe to a streaming service that includes the ESPN channels, such as:



YouTubeTV

Sling TV

Hulu Live

DirecTV

Fubo

Media professor Kevin Sandler at Arizona State University said unfortunately you cannot simply subscribe to ESPN's live programming, though Disney has indicated that could change in the coming months.

You can subscribe to ESPN Plus for around $10 a month, but that just gives you select live games. It does not include ESPN's live feeds.

For now, you need to subscribe to either a cable or streaming package.

"You may want to factor in something like Sling TV or YouTube TV," he said, "although that's when the costs go up, when you want to have live TV at your fingertips."

So you will have to pay between $35 and $75 a month for a streaming service, on top of your internet bill.

Two other options:



Switch to altafiber if you are in the Cincinnati area and have that service where you live.

Or sign up for a free one-week trial of YouTube TV or similar services (though you need to cancel, or your card will be billed).

Or you can simply cross your fingers and hope this stalemate is resolved by the first Monday Night Football game.

As always don't waste your money.

______________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com