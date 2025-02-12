Egg shortage questions: What it means for your family now and in the coming months

Eggs continue to be a concern for consumers amid shortages and rising prices.

Tri-State shoppers have been asking when the egg shortage will end and when prices will go back down. We went to find out what the shortage means for your family now and what to expect in the coming months.

Bird flu continues to spread across the country, impacting millions of hens and causing a nationwide egg shortage. This week, stores have started limiting egg purchases.

Trader Joe’s: Customers are limited to a dozen eggs per day.

Costco: Customers are limited to 3 packages of eggs per day.

Target: A spokesperson said there are no current limits on eggs in Tri-State Target stores.

Kroger: A spokesperson confirmed there is no company policy limiting eggs for stores in Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton division, however, they are in low supply at some stores.

This sign was posted on the egg aisle at the Kroger in Madeira along Miami Avenue.

“Due to recent supply shortages, fresh eggs that meet our high-quality standards are limited in quantity. We appreciate your patience as we work to get all egg varieties back in stock,” the note reads.

Meijer: A spokesperson said they are not currently limiting eggs, but individual stores are continuing to evaluate the situation.

Consumer impact

The nation's egg shortage is also impacting your wallet and the food you put on the table.

"We eat eggs, and I bake with eggs, so it makes it hard," said Hyde Park shopper Victoria Haas.

Consumers like Katie Monroe said they're feeling the pinch of the rising prices.

"But I’m still buying eggs because I rely on them for my family," she said.

Others are holding out until prices go down.

“So, I didn't just buy eggs,” Haas said as she left the grocery store. “And I don’t have any at home either. I'll probably wait until (the price) goes back down, but I feel terrible for the farmers."

Restaurant industry impact

John Barker, president of the Ohio Restaurant Association, said the egg shortage is hitting the restaurant industry hard.

“We don’t see any relief in the near term,” he said. "I mean, just this morning the numbers are out about $4.95 for a dozen of eggs."

Barker said eggs were about $2.50 per dozen this time last year.

“This is the doubling of one particular item in just 12 months, and that's an anomaly and it's very difficult,” he said.

Searching for solutions

Consumers and restaurants alike are now demanding long-term solutions.

"We'll obviously be trying to get the attention of the administration as well on an issue like this, as well as regulatory agencies and working on all that to try to kind of come up with a solution before it becomes something that is unmanageable," Barker said.

Monroe said there not only needs to be solutions for the prices, but also so people's health is also protected.

"In the bigger picture, something needs to be done more about the avian flu and precautions taken for our chickens in the United States," Monroe said.

When will prices lower?

It does not appear to be any time soon.

The USDA predicts egg prices will increase by 20% in 2025. In the meantime, only buy the number of eggs you need. If everyone tries to buy as many eggs as possible, it will only make things worse.

