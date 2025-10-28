Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, with some retailers launching deals as early as Halloween, while shoppers hand out trick-or-treat candy.

The traditional Black Friday falls on Nov. 28, 2025 — the day after Thanksgiving.

However, retailers are launching what some call "Black November," with sales starting as early as this week. Yahoo News lists many of the sales. They include:



Best Buy kicks off early Black Friday on Oct. 31 with "Door BOOster" deals, and more sales every Friday leading up to their full sale on Nov. 20

Amazon typically follows Best Buy, starting with deep discounts on Amazon devices like Kindles, Fire TV sticks and Echo speakers available at the start of November, and increasing as the month goes on

Costco also starts its deals Oct. 31, with the official sale beginning Nov. 17

Walmart holds three sale events starting Nov. 14 (with early access for Walmart Plus members on Nov. 13)

WATCH: Learn more about the early Black Friday sales in the video below

Earliest Black Friday ever: Some sales starting on Halloween

"We have three big events this year. The first one is Nov. 14 and 15, so it starts in a couple of weeks. The next one is your traditional Black Friday event, leading right into our third event of Cyber Monday," Walmart manager Jayna Hill said.

Walmart already listing many Black Friday deals

At Walmart in West Chester, Ohio, Hill gave us a sneak peek of some of their Nov. 14 Black Friday deals. Among them:



A TCL 98-inch TV — that's right, 98 inches — for $998, almost half price. 65-inch and 85-inch TVs will be on sale too

For the house, a Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — was $729.00, reduced to $399.99

A Dreo 1500W Portable Space Heater — Was $99.99, Event Price $38.99

A little cheaper: a Barbie Malibu playset that was $21 for just $12

See all the currently published Walmart deals here.

What this means is that there is no need to wait until mid-November to start planning. By that time, several Black Friday sales, especially Walmart's, will be fully underway.

Walmart shopper Ivan Samson, however, says he's not ready to start his Black Friday shopping before the calendar turns to November.

"It's a little too early, but I'm thinking about it," he said.

As of Oct. 28, Target had not released any deals yet, but you can be sure they are coming soon.

Still, you may want to start looking for deals as early as Halloween this year and at least start planning your shopping, so you don't waste your money.

_________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

______________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com