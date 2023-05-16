Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Don't Google these words, because scammers may be waiting

Common searches that can lead you to bogus websites
Google can be a great help and time saver. But Lifehacker lists some common search terms that can lead you to a scammer.
Google Location Tracking Lawsuit
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 16:51:58-04

We love to search Google any time we have a question about something.

But a new report says there are some topics you should not Google.

Looking for the best spring flowers? Ask Google.

Or a meatball recipe? Ask Google.

But a new report in Lifehacker lists some things scammers are hoping you Google because they are ready to trick you with their results.

1. "Free credit report" — This often takes you to paid sites. Instead, go to AnnualCreditReport.com.

2. "High paying remote jobs" — A lot of these listings are scams, the report says.

3. "Free people finders" — Many of the results will charge you money, and sometimes a monthly subscription that is very tough to cancel.

4. "Best crypto wallet" — Unless you are looking for cam websites that will steal your Bitcoin, don't search this.

And from the doesn't that stink file ... the most dangerous thing to Google:

5 "Customer service numbers"

If you Google "customer service number" for Amazon, Facebook or any major company, you may stumble upon a scammer's number who will then ask you for your credit card or bank account number.

Cookie Pridemore told us last year she did just that, thinking it was the real company.

"I Googled Apple customer service," she said. "A woman answered, said yes that is who she was."

It was a scam, and Pridemore lost several hundred dollars after allowing the woman to access her laptop.

Be sure to use the company's website to find a contact number.

And remember that Facebook has no customer service number: with over a billion members, not paying to use it, there is no way it can have helpful phone agents.

So be suspicious of the top results when Googling, and that way you don't waste your money.

___________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
T-Mobile offering customers free MLB.tv subscriptions Universal Orlando offers 3 days free with a 2-day ticket purchase How to hide your messy cords once and for all

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money logo

Don't Waste Your Money

8:47 PM, Oct 17, 2018

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.