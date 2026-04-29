Dollar Store or Kroger? Here's where you'll save on groceries

CINCINNATI — Remember when everything at the dollar store was… actually a dollar? Those days are long gone.
With grocery and gas prices draining family budgets, finding real savings takes work. To figure out where you really get the best deals, we compared prices between Family Dollar, Dollar General and big grocery chains like Kroger.
Some items are shockingly cheaper at the dollar stores — others, not so much. Here’s the breakdown so you don’t waste your money.
Frozen treats
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream (pint)
- Family Dollar: $6.75
- Kroger: $4.99 (sale)
- Save $1.76 at Kroger
- Talenti gelato
- Family Dollar: $6.55
- Kroger: $4.99 (sale)
- Save $1.56 at Kroger
- Klondike bars (pack)
- Family Dollar: $5.00
- Kroger: About the same price
- Uncrustables – PB & grape (10 pack)
- Dollar General: $6.75
- Kroger: $10.99
- Save $4.24 at Dollar General
WATCH: We compared prices on household staples between dollar stores and big grocery chains
Drinks
- Coca-Cola 12-packs
- Family Dollar: Three for $16.00
- Kroger: $11.99 each, buy two get one free = $24.00
- Save $8 at Family Dollar
- Dasani water (24 pack)
- Dollar General: $4.50
- Kroger: $5.99
- Save $1.49 at Dollar General
Breads & sandwich staples
- Classic white Wonder Bread
- Family Dollar: $3.75
- Kroger: $3.49
- Cheaper at Kroger
- Roasted turkey deli meat (cheapest available)
- Dollar General: $3.95
- Kroger: $4.49
- Save 54 cents at Dollar General
- Bologna
- Dollar General: $2.50
- Kroger: $2.79
- Save 29 cents at Dollar General
Snacks & pantry staples
- Tostitos Scoops
- Dollar General: $4.50 and buy one, get one 50% off
- Kroger: $5.49
- Tostitos salsa
- Dollar General: $4.95
- Kroger: $3.99 (sale)
- Save 96 cents at Kroger
- Cereal deals (select boxes)
- Dollar General: Four for $8
- Same price as only two boxes at Kroger
Household Items
- Clorox Wipes (large pack)
- Family Dollar: $6.35
- Kroger: $5.49
- Cheaper at Kroger
- Tide Pods (42 count)
- Family Dollar: $14.25
- Kroger: $19.99 for 45 pods
- Family Dollar wins
- Charmin Ultra Soft (12 mega rolls)
- Family Dollar: $16.00
- Kroger: $16.99
- Slightly cheaper at Family Dollar
Grocery Staples – Dollar General
- 2% milk (gallon)
- Dollar General: $2.80
- Kroger: $2.89
- Save 9 cents at Dollar General
- Dozen eggs
- Dollar General: $2.15
- Kroger: Around $2.65
- Save 50 cents at Dollar General
Products with most savings:
- $8 less on Coca-Cola at Family Dollar
- $4.24 less on Uncrustables at Dollar General
- $1.49 less on Dasani water at Dollar General
- Over 50 cents in savings on deli meat, eggs, bologna and milk at Dollar General
Biggest takeaways from this price check
Based on the comparisons, dollar stores most often came out ahead on packaged drinks, bulk frozen snacks, certain shelf-stable pantry items and select household paper or cleaning products. These are the categories where prices were consistently lower or competitive without relying on sales.
Grocery chains tended to win when popular name-brand frozen treats, snack foods or condiments were on promotion, and on a few everyday basics like bread and some cleaning supplies.
Overall, dollar stores offered the deepest savings in categories where products are packaged, non-perishable or sold in bulk — while grocery stores’ strongest values showed up during weekly sales on perishable or branded items.
The bottom line
Dollar stores are not a dollar anymore, and they are not always the cheapest option. Always check prices between stores before you shop, so you don't waste your money.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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