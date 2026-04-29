CINCINNATI — Remember when everything at the dollar store was… actually a dollar? Those days are long gone.

With grocery and gas prices draining family budgets, finding real savings takes work. To figure out where you really get the best deals, we compared prices between Family Dollar, Dollar General and big grocery chains like Kroger.

Some items are shockingly cheaper at the dollar stores — others, not so much. Here’s the breakdown so you don’t waste your money.

Frozen treats

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream (pint)

Family Dollar: $6.75 Kroger: $4.99 (sale) Save $1.76 at Kroger

Talenti gelato

Family Dollar: $6.55 Kroger: $4.99 (sale) Save $1.56 at Kroger

Klondike bars (pack)

Family Dollar: $5.00 Kroger: About the same price

Uncrustables – PB & grape (10 pack)

Dollar General: $6.75 Kroger: $10.99 Save $4.24 at Dollar General



WATCH: We compared prices on household staples between dollar stores and big grocery chains

Dollar Store or Kroger? Here's where you'll save on groceries

Drinks

Coca-Cola 12-packs

Family Dollar: Three for $16.00 Kroger: $11.99 each, buy two get one free = $24.00 Save $8 at Family Dollar

Dasani water (24 pack)

Dollar General: $4.50 Kroger: $5.99 Save $1.49 at Dollar General



Breads & sandwich staples

Classic white Wonder Bread

Family Dollar: $3.75 Kroger: $3.49 Cheaper at Kroger

Roasted turkey deli meat (cheapest available)

Dollar General: $3.95 Kroger: $4.49 Save 54 cents at Dollar General

Bologna

Dollar General: $2.50 Kroger: $2.79 Save 29 cents at Dollar General



Snacks & pantry staples

Tostitos Scoops

Dollar General: $4.50 and buy one, get one 50% off Kroger: $5.49

Tostitos salsa

Dollar General: $4.95 Kroger: $3.99 (sale) Save 96 cents at Kroger

Cereal deals (select boxes)

Dollar General: Four for $8 Same price as only two boxes at Kroger



Household Items

Clorox Wipes (large pack)

Family Dollar: $6.35 Kroger: $5.49 Cheaper at Kroger

Tide Pods (42 count)

Family Dollar: $14.25 Kroger: $19.99 for 45 pods Family Dollar wins

Charmin Ultra Soft (12 mega rolls)

Family Dollar: $16.00 Kroger: $16.99 Slightly cheaper at Family Dollar



Grocery Staples – Dollar General

2% milk (gallon)

Dollar General: $2.80 Kroger: $2.89 Save 9 cents at Dollar General

Dozen eggs

Dollar General: $2.15 Kroger: Around $2.65 Save 50 cents at Dollar General





Products with most savings:

$8 less on Coca-Cola at Family Dollar

$4.24 less on Uncrustables at Dollar General

$1.49 less on Dasani water at Dollar General

Over 50 cents in savings on deli meat, eggs, bologna and milk at Dollar General

Biggest takeaways from this price check

Based on the comparisons, dollar stores most often came out ahead on packaged drinks, bulk frozen snacks, certain shelf-stable pantry items and select household paper or cleaning products. These are the categories where prices were consistently lower or competitive without relying on sales.

Grocery chains tended to win when popular name-brand frozen treats, snack foods or condiments were on promotion, and on a few everyday basics like bread and some cleaning supplies.

Overall, dollar stores offered the deepest savings in categories where products are packaged, non-perishable or sold in bulk — while grocery stores’ strongest values showed up during weekly sales on perishable or branded items.

The bottom line

Dollar stores are not a dollar anymore, and they are not always the cheapest option. Always check prices between stores before you shop, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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