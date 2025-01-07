Do these things now to protect your home from cold weather

CINCINNATI — Now that the snow is over in the Cincinnati area — at least for now — it's time to get ready for the bitter cold.

And if you don't want a burst pipe or broken furnace, there are some easy things you can do, according to Marty Stephens of HELP Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling.

Stephens has been a busy man this week, making emergency call after emergency call.

We found him in a Mt. Lookout apartment, where the furnace had shut down and the temperature was already down to 59 degrees despite two space heaters running.

Stephens found a clogged sensor that he was able to quickly fix.

"The flame sensor was pretty dirty," he explained, "which is common if they are not cleaned frequently."

That's why Stephens said it's so important for an annual maintenance visit. But that is just the start.

Check your furnace filter

With near-0-degree weather on the way the next few days, Stephens said to make sure you recently changed your furnace filter.

"Keeping your filters clean is extremely important, because if you have a dirty filter what that's going to do is clog up the airflow," he said.

A dirty air filter will make the furnace work harder, and cost you more to heat your home.

Clear outdoor vents

Other things you should do include brushing the snow off your outdoor unit, especially if it is a heat pump that runs in the winter, and making sure your furnace's intake and exhaust pipes are not clogged by snow.

Clogged vent pipes can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning if the exhaust gas can't properly exit.

Turn off hose spigots

While you are outside, make sure your garden hoses are disconnected from the spigots.

Then go inside and turn off the emergency shutoffs in the basement, so that they are not receiving water pressure in the event the outside pipe freezes. That can prevent an expensive flood.

Leave indoor faucets dripping

When the temperatures fall below 10 degrees, Stephens recommends you leave any faucets in outside walls dripping overnight to prevent freezing.

"It really doesn't need a lot," he said. "You just keep the water flowing, even a little drip should be sufficient."

Seal any air leaks

Finally, he suggests you check for and seal any air leaks, such as under the doors or ill-fitting windows.

If your home has old-style storm windows, make sure they are closed tightly.

Have a big attic door? Consider running duct tape or insulation around the edges to prevent warm air from escaping into the attic.

And don't leave the bathroom window cracked in the bitter cold. That way you and your home stay warm, and you don't waste your money.

______________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com