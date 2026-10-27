Did you wait to buy Halloween candy? Here's where to find the lowest prices across the Tri-State this week

CINCINNATI — If you've been holding off on buying Halloween candy hoping prices would drop, now may be the time to shop. With just a few days left until Halloween, our consumer team hit stores across the Tri-State to track down the lowest prices — so you don't waste your money.

Here's where the deals are right now.

WATCH: Where to buy Halloween candy for the lowest prices

Waited to buy Halloween candy? Here's where to find the lowest prices across the Tri-State this week

Christmas is taking over — but Halloween deals are still here

Walk into many stores this week, and Christmas has already taken over much of the seasonal aisles. But look a little closer, and there are still plenty of Halloween deals to grab before the big night.

The key to saving? Knowing which store wins depends on how much candy you're buying. A great single-bag price at one store can lose out to a buy-two-get-one deal at another.

Walmart: Best for single bags and pumpkins

Walmart still has a huge selection of candy — and it had the lowest price we found on carving pumpkins.



Reese's Pumpkins (90 snack-size): $23.87

$23.87 Chocolate and sweets variety (180 pieces) — including Kit Kat, Reese's, Twizzlers and gummy bears: $23.87

— including Kit Kat, Reese's, Twizzlers and gummy bears: $23.87 Chocolate variety pack (270 pieces): $29.97

$29.97 Carving pumpkins: just $3.75

just Decorations — wreaths, disposable plates, napkins and more — already marked down 25%

Money-saving tip: If you're only buying one 90-count bag of Reese's Pumpkins, Walmart is the better deal — about $5 less than Kroger.

Kroger: Best when you're buying in bulk

At Kroger, the bigger savings come when you're buying more than one bag.



Monster bags of candy: Buy two, get one free

Buy two, get one free Mars Halloween Minis: $8.99

$8.99 Skittles Gummies Fun-Size (100-pack): $18.99

Money-saving tip: That buy-two-get-one deal can flip which store is cheaper. If you're buying three bags of Reese's Pumpkins, Kroger comes out ahead — you'll pay $57.98 for three bags, compared to about $71 at Walmart.

More deals worth checking

Meijer: Buy one, get one 50% off

Buy one, get one 50% off CVS: 25% off big bags of Halloween candy

25% off big bags of Halloween candy Target: Some variety packs already marked down

The smartest money move: Skip the chocolate

Want to lower your candy bill even more? Fruity and sour mixes tend to run cheaper per ounce than chocolate candies. Getting a mixed variety — or skipping chocolate altogether — can help you cut your overall candy costs.

Keep checking back for new deals

One last tip: many stores, including Meijer and Kroger, roll out new weekly deals on Wednesdays. So keep checking back for the latest savings — so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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