CINCINNATI — Hundreds of parents say their babies have suffered painful skin reactions after wearing Millie Moon diapers, from rashes and blisters to bleeding and chemical burns.

Now, Consumer Reports is calling on the company to recall the product, saying too many infants are being hurt to wait any longer.

The company maintains its diapers are safe. But with complaints piling up, here's what parents need to know.

WATCH: Consumer Reports calls for Millie Moon to take "immediate action"

Consumer Reports demands Millie Moon recall, advises parents to stop using the diapers

By the numbers

Nearly 700 reports filed this year with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) More than 300 of those in just the past month

of those in just the past month No other diaper brand comes close to this level of incidents in the same period, Consumer Reports says

Why Consumer Reports wants a recall

Consumer Reports says the sheer number of injured babies is now too high to ignore. It's urging Millie Moon to pull the diapers immediately, in coordination with federal regulators.

"Given the unusual number of events, the count is very high. We're asking for immediate action," said Gabe Knight, senior safety policy analyst at Consumer Reports.

Knight said it's highly unusual for this many reports to be tied to one brand in such a short period. The group is urging parents to stop using the diapers until there are answers.

"Consumer Reports is advising parents to stop using Millie Moon diapers," Knight said. "We can't see babies just continue to suffer these severe kinds of injuries until we get some answers."

What parents are reporting

I went through the more than 300 complaints filed with the CPSC in the past month. Many describe the same symptoms:



Redness

Blistering

Welts

Peeling

Bleeding

A common thread runs through them. Many parents say the reaction cleared up once they stopped using Millie Moon.

That's what happened to one Milford family I spoke with.

"It was just red and inflamed all over," Hannah Croop said. "She was very clearly in pain."

Millie Moon gave Croop a Target gift card to buy new diapers. She says that response fell short.

"As a parent, I should be able to rely on the company to take my feedback seriously," Croop said. "I'm not the only one reporting this."

My original Instagram post about these complaints drew more than 2,000 comments.

One parent wrote: "This happened to my son, and the burn lasted for weeks."

How to protect your baby

If you're a Millie Moon customer and your baby has a reaction, here's what to do:



Stop using the diapers and watch the skin: Many parents say the reaction cleared up after they switched brands. See your pediatrician: Even Millie Moon says to see your medical provider right away if your child develops a rash. Report it: Contact Millie Moon at hello@mymilliemoon.com, and file a formal complaint with the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

What Millie Moon says

Millie Moon says a "high volume of complaints does not, in itself, establish a product-related cause." The company says its overall complaint rate is below 0.1% of diapers sold.

Millie Moon says its independent lab testing has been extensive. A company spokesperson said it covered chemical safety, heavy metals, skin irritation, pH levels and more, including the batches tied to parents' complaints. The company says that testing has not identified a product-related cause.

In a statement on Oct. 20, Millie Moon said, "We are very confident in the safety of our product and the testing undertaken."

Both mothers I spoke with, Hannah Croop and Courtney Fancher, say they want the diapers recalled.

The questions that remain

Key questions are still unanswered. I asked which independent labs did the testing and whether the company would release the full results. I have not received them.

The CPSC told me it is aware of the many complaints but cannot comment on any current or potential investigations.

Have a reaction to report?

Consumer Product Safety Commission: SaferProducts.gov

Millie Moon: hello@mymilliemoon.com

Email Taylor Nimmo: taylor.nimmo@wcpo.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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