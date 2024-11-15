Comparing Thanksgiving meal deals: How you can save the most money

CINCINNATI — Do you have everything you need for your Thanksgiving feast?

Many major retailers are offering "Thanksgiving meal bundles” helping customers save some money this holiday season.

"I try really hard to keep our grocery budget at the same even though prices keep going up, our income doesn't necessarily keep going up with it," Sarah Carson said while shopping at the Aldi in Newport. "I try to make sure that I’m getting the best deals on everything."

Many are trying to keep their spending down, but as the holidays ramp up that's no easy task.

"We'll be going to three different potlucks, actually, so I’ll be making dishes to bring to three different places," Carson said.

The good news is there are some deals.

"We know that everyone's budgets are top of mind right now," said Matt Goans, regional manager at Walmart. "So, we want to make sure that we have everything that we can at the Walmart, everyday low price."

Walmart is offering an "inflation-free" Thanksgiving meal bundle. There are 29 items, all for less than $55. Walmart’s meal deal serves eight people for less than $7 a person.

“You can come into the store and get those deals, or you can order online and have them bring it out to your vehicle,” Goans said. “We’ve got you covered with everything you need this holiday season."

At Aldi, it will cost you $47 for their full Thanksgiving meal bundle that serves 10 people.

At Target, they're offering a meal deal that serves four people for $20. It includes turkey, stuffing and five other sides.

Walmart said the meal deals have been a huge hit. While some enjoy the convenience of a one-stop shop, Sarah Carson said she still prefers to shop around for deals.

“I kind of check the prices for each item and go to a few different stores," she said. “I’d say Aldi was the best, Meijer definitely has the best price on turkeys."

If you're just looking for a turkey we compared the prices.

At Walmart, you can get a honeysuckle turkey for about 88 cents per pound.

A Meijer brand turkey is 49 cents per pound. If you're a rewards member, that price drops to 33 cents.

Kroger has a deal right now for 49 cents per pound. Kroger brand turkey, but that is only with the digital coupon and a $25 purchase. That sale runs through the 19th, so buy soon, so you don't waste your money.

