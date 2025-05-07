Cincinnati nonprofit keeps building materials out of landfills, offers items at half price

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati ReUse Center has become a go-to destination for budget-conscious homeowners looking to transform their homes without emptying their wallets. The nonprofit organization sells building materials for half the retail price, making home renovations more accessible during times of skyrocketing costs.

"When you're remodeling your house, it gets so expensive, and costs more than you think it will, so if you can save a little bit here and there, it really adds up," said Drew Dawson, executive director of the Cincinnati ReUse Center.

The center collects donated building materials that might otherwise be discarded and gives them new life in home renovation projects across the Tri-State area.

"Cincinnati ReUse Center is a nonprofit that gets building materials donated from local stores and homeowners who either have things that they don't need anymore or items that a store might have that were slightly damaged or overstocked," Dawson said.

Walking through the warehouse is like a treasure hunt where every find comes with significant savings. Shoppers can discover laminate or LVP flooring for just $20 a box — about half the retail price.

"We've also got wall and backsplash tile, really pretty stuff is all $5 a sheet," Dawson said.

What might be considered flawed in a retail setting finds new purpose at the center.

"A vanity like this that has a tiny crack in it, the customer probably refused it and the store was told to donate it or destroy it," Dawson said. "So we brought it here and keep it out of the landfill. Somebody will be able to use it."

Bargain hunters can find ceramic and porcelain floor tile for just 50 cents per square foot. Sometimes, the imperfections are barely noticeable.

"A semi of oak and pine handrail was just donated straight from the manufacturer. It had just a tiny nick in the wood, so it wasn't good enough for retail. It's typically $8 a foot, we're selling it for $1 a foot," Dawson said.

For those looking to save on their next home project, experts recommend additional cost-cutting strategies:



Buy materials in bulk or wholesale to reduce costs

Shop during the off-season when prices typically drop

Tackle simpler tasks yourself, like painting or landscaping, to cut labor costs

The center's inventory changes constantly as new donations arrive. Shoppers can follow the ReUse Center's Facebook page, where they post new arrivals daily. When you see something you like, don't wait — these deals move quickly.

