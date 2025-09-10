Cincinnati grocery price tracker: 16 weeks of data reveal which items are getting cheaper (and which aren't)

CINCINNATI — After months of watching grocery bills climb, some relief is finally in sight for shoppers. A comprehensive 16-week price tracking study of five grocery staples reveals mixed results: while some items are becoming significantly cheaper, others continue to increase in price.

I tracked prices on milk, eggs, bread, chicken breast and ground beef every Wednesday at four major retailers — Kroger, Walmart, Aldi and Meijer — to identify the biggest patterns and help shoppers avoid wasting money.

Here's what grocery items have gotten cheaper, and which are more expensive

What items are getting cheaper?

Remember when a dozen eggs cost more than $5? Those days appear to be behind us, at least for now.

The most dramatic improvement came from eggs, which saw substantial price relief over the 16 weeks.



Overall change: Eggs : ↓ $0.88 (-23%) – The sharpest decline, dropping nearly a quarter in price.

: – The sharpest decline, dropping nearly a quarter in price. Total savings : Eggs are now nearly 90 cents cheaper per dozen

: Eggs are now nearly 90 cents cheaper per dozen Week 1 average : $3.87 per dozen

: $3.87 per dozen Week 16 average: $2.97 per dozen

Bread showed the most consistent downward trend throughout the tracking period.



Overall change: Bread : ↓ $0.20 (-11%) – A consistent trend, especially at Aldi.

: – A consistent trend, especially at Aldi. Pattern : Steady, consistent decline week over week

: Steady, consistent decline week over week Standout retailer: Aldi consistently offered the lowest bread prices throughout the four months

Chicken breast prices remained stable. While prices swung up and down each week, overall, they’ve stayed almost the same compared to where we started.

Some weeks brought sales, but no lasting relief:



Overall change : Chicken : ↓ $0.03 (-1%)- Minimal movement over 16 weeks

: : Minimal movement over 16 weeks Week 1 average : $2.99 per pound

: $2.99 per pound Week 16 average: $2.96 per pound

Which items are getting more expensive?

Ground beef emerged as the most concerning trend for budget-conscious shoppers.



Overall change: Ground Beef : ↑ $0.40 (+6%) – Gradual, steady increase

: – Gradual, steady increase Current average : $7.15 per pound

: $7.15 per pound Pattern: Consistent upward trajectory with few dips

Milk prices rose across almost all retailers during the tracking period.



Overall change: Milk : ↑ $0.17 (+7%) – Steady upward climb across stores.

: – Steady upward climb across stores. Week 1 average : $2.47 per gallon

: $2.47 per gallon Week 16 average: $2.64 per gallon

Store-by-Store Breakdown: Where to Shop

To really see the difference, I calculated the average “basket price” for the five staple items (milk, eggs, bread, chicken, beef) at each store.

Based on average basket prices for all five items, here's how the retailers ranked:

1. Meijer - $16.02

Product

Avg Price

Milk (1 gal)

$2.41

Eggs (1 doz)

$3.02

Bread (loaf)

$1.88

Chicken (lb)

$3.13

Beef (lb)

$5.58

Basket Total

$16.02



2. Walmart - $16.75

Product

Avg Price

Milk (1 gal)

$2.48

Eggs (1 doz)

$2.89

Bread (loaf)

$1.77

Chicken (lb)

$2.97

Beef (lb)

$6.64

Basket Total

$16.75



Key advantage: The least price fluctuation week to week

3. Kroger - $17.67

Product

Avg Price

Milk (1 gal)

$2.58

Eggs (1 doz)

$3.12

Bread (loaf)

$1.80

Chicken (lb)

$3.12

Beef (lb)

$7.04

Basket Total

$17.67



4. Aldi - $17.99

Product

Avg Price

Milk (1 gal)

$2.83

Eggs (1 doz)

$3.11

Bread (loaf)

$1.58

Chicken (lb)

$3.45

Beef (lb)

$7.03

Basket Total

$17.99



Our key takeaways

Winners: Eggs and bread shoppers are seeing real relief, with consistent price drops making these staples more affordable.

Losers: Beef and milk buyers face continued pressure, with steady price increases showing no signs of slowing.

Strategy: Consider adjusting your protein choices and take advantage of store-specific strengths — Meijer for overall value, Walmart for consistency, Kroger for digital deals, and Aldi for bread.

