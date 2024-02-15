Watch Now
Cincinnati-area gas prices spike to $3.39, highest since October

Second price jump in the past two weeks
Gas prices are rising fast, and the biggest jump has ben in Ohio and the midwest. Here is why and what's next.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 13:08:48-05

It's not even spring break yet, but gas prices are already heading up.

They're taking a big jump this week in many areas, for the second time in the last two weeks.

And in much of Ohio and Indiana, the price of regular unleaded has just spiked to $3.39.

It means those $2.85 prices we saw in early January may be gone for the year, and that even the $3.07 prices from two weeks ago could soon be a memory.

Two reasons behind the spike

So what's happened?

According to Gas Buddy.com, the shutdown of a BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana is to blame for this latest spike.

A power outage on February 1st lead to a fire in its vent stacks, which has the refinery shut down until the end of February for repairs..

That's put a temporary shortage into the system.

The result is that the national average has risen from $3.07 to $3.28 (with higher prices in the Midwest and Ohio).

This comes as oil prices were already rising in anticipation of spring, this week up to $76 a barrel, form $70 in January.

Whatever the reason, drivers we spoke with were not happy.

"It's crazy, it's crazy. We don't make enough money to pay for our gas," one frustrated woman told us at a Shell station in Norwood.

Prices likely to continue rising

But prices are likely to keep moving up as the temperatures warm and more people hit the highway in March for spring break.

Typically gas prices see their biggest jumps in April and May, peaking at Memorial day, the start of summer vacation season.

In addition, that's when stations have to switch to more expensive summer fuel.

Until then don't waste your money.

