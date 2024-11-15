Christmas tree prices are up... again. Here are ways to save

Whether you prefer a live Christmas tree or an artificial one, the good news is that no one is talking about shortages this year.

But you may find slightly higher prices than a year ago, especially if you are looking for a live tree.

Of course, there is nothing like the look and smell of a live Christmas tree.

The average price this year, however, is expected to range from $70 to $100 for a tree you are going to look at for only a few weeks.

As a result, this year some families are rethinking the annual cost.

Matt and Kelly Williams -- who we found shopping at Walmart's tree department -- say it just makes financial sense.

"Normally we are live tree people," Kelly Williams said, "But this year we are switching to artificial. I think we are just trying to reuse it, especially with real tree prices and how they've shot up."

Mac Harman knows Christmas.

He's CEO of Balsam Hill, the mail-order Christmas tree company, and a spokesperson for the American Christmas Tree Association.

"Really, any time is a good time to buy an artificial tree," Hill said.

Harman says one nice thing about artificial trees is that prices aren't up too much this year because shipping costs are down.

"You're going to use that tree for five, seven, 10, 15 years and so you really get your money's worth," he said.

And he says, there should be fewer issues, such as lights going bad, because manufacturers have gotten away from finicky incandescent bulbs in recent years.

"What we're seeing with the LED lights, which is the standard in almost every tree sold today, is that they do last much longer," Harman said.

Of course, some people like the tradition of a live tree, like Amy Muszynski.

"We do a live tree," Muszynski told us while looking at lights at Walmart.

If you, like her, prefer the real thing, Harman suggests you look outside the densely-populated suburbs, where prices tend to be higher.

"If you have the ability to get out of a major city and get further away from where there's high demand, I think you're going to see a better deal," Harman said.

Of course, the best savings on a live tree come closer to Christmas Eve, or during after-Christmas sales for artificial trees, when prices are slashed.

You can grab one a few days after Christmas at a deep discount, and then save it for next year, and that way you don't waste your money.

