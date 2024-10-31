Chick-fil-A enters the streaming sphere: What it means for consumers

Next month Chick-fil-A will launch a streaming app, Chick-fil-A Play. The app will feature animated shows, podcasts, e-books and games.

Chick-fil-A is joining a growing list of companies such as Lyft, Airbnb and Starbucks, who are also making their own original content.

Customer Mike Jackson said seeing a fast-food chain enter the streaming space is unexpected, but he's on board.

"I think it's great. Why not?" he said.

Sara Drabik, program head of media and journalism at NKU, said competition in the streaming space is exploding.

“I mean, you log onto your TV, right? And the number of apps that pop up that you can click on to watch something can be a bit overwhelming," Drabik said. "For the consumer, I think it means more subscriptions that you're going to have to manage and subscribe to, even if they're free, and more crackdown on password sharing."

She said she believes you'll also see more advertising.

“The options for literally no ads probably aren't going to be there, or they're going to be more embedded within the content," Drabik said.

Drabik said Chick-fil-A is trying to reach their customers where they are.

“You’d go into a Chick-fil-A, and people used to come around and, like, grind pepper for you on your salads. That's how they connected a lot with their consumers,” she said.

People aren't coming into the store as much with apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats growing in popularity.

“It's pretty rare that everyone just sits down and turns their devices off and has a meal together, and Chick-fil-A recognizes this, and they said that's a market," Drabik said.

The company said it is aiming to remain a part of meals through its streaming app.

“I'll keep my opinion out of it, but it makes me kind of sad to see that, but at the same time, it makes sense,” Drabik said. “Not only are you eating the Chick-fil-A, but you're playing the Chick-fil-A games. You're watching the Chick-fil-A content."

The Chick-fil-A play app goes live on Nov. 18. You can download the Chick-fil-A Play app from the App Store for free.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com