Can you make money wrapping your car with ads?

As we inch closer to the holidays, you might be thinking of picking up a side gig for a little extra cash.

But we have a warning about side hustles that require little to no work, especially if involves driving around with a company logo on your car and getting paid.

Darlene Henderson is looking to earn some extra money this upcoming holiday season.

So when an energy drink company emailed an offer to get paid, she was ready to jump.

"The way I understand it, they would wrap my doors," she said. "And then I would run around with that decal on for 12 weeks ... You see a lot of cars run around with advertisements on them. And I don't know a whole lot, so I thought maybe it's legit."

Within days, a big packet showed up in her mail.

"This is what I received. It says United States Postal. And in it is a letter and check for $4,000 and 15 cents," she said.

Her assignment?

"They are going to send an installer out, and I am to pay him $3,000 and I'm to keep $1,000," she said.

That sounded suspicious to Henderson.

And her instincts were correct: It was a scam.

How the scam works

"It's very similar to one of the basic job scam tactics of sending you a check and then asking you to send money back," said Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau.

She says by the time a victim realizes what happened, "the check didn't clear and you're out money."

McGovern says legitimate work opportunities typically start with an interview, paperwork, and tax forms. She says if you're receiving payment before starting a task — ask questions.

We tried to call the so-called energy drink company at the number they provided.

"Is that a real check you sent her for $4,000?" we asked.

The man who answered hung up, then blocked our phone number.

The BBB says very few companies will pay you to advertise, and they will not send a big check up front before you do any work.

Henderson says it's sad how scammers prey on people like her.

"There's so many of us that just need an extra dollar for groceries or get our vehicle fixed," she said.

So be wary of offers to advertise on your car, so you don't waste your money.

