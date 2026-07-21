Can a flood-damaged car be saved? When you can dry it out, when it's a loss

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of cars in the Cincinnati area ended up underwater — or at least with soaking seats and carpeting —after the recent weekend storms, leaving many vehicle owners unsure of what to do next.

Jean Morrison's Honda CR-V was right in the bullseye of the Hyde Park flooding.

"We had 20 inches of water and it was up above the tire rim," Morrison said.

Many of those vehicles are now at Courtesy Automotive in Oakley. The shop took in seven flood-damaged cars in a single day on Monday.

Service Manager Jim Cobb said a car with soaked carpeting cannot be easily dried out.

"It's not as simple as just getting the car running and taking a shop vac to it and cleaning it out," Cobb said.

Cobb said a mechanic or body shop will need to pull the carpeting, carpet padding and seats out for a thorough drying — or mold will grow.

"Mold is going to be a concern. You may think you got it all dried out by opening up the doors and taking a shop vac to it or a wet vac, but there is still going to be water underneath the channels in the floor," Cobb said.

That will develop into mold over the coming weeks.

WATCH as an auto expert shows when a wet car can be saved:

Can a flooded car be saved? What to do if your car got water damage

When a car can be saved, when it is a total loss

Cobb says if only the carpeting is wet, an auto body shop or repair shop can remove the seats and all carpeting, and possibly the door panels, and do a thorough dry-out over several days.

However, he says if water reached the dashboard electronics, or even the electronic modules under the dash, there is a good chance the vehicle is a total loss. You could face serious electrical problems, as wires and electric contacts start to corrode over time.

In that case, owners will need to file an insurance claim.

"Odds are they will probably total the car out," Cobb said.

Morrison is now waiting to see if she has to say goodbye to her beloved car.

Even if water barely soaked the carpeting, long-term problems are still possible.

That's why experts recommend having a professional inspect any flood-damaged vehicle, so it is safe to drive, and you don't waste your money.

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