Buying used baby gear? Unsafe and recalled baby items for sale online

Buying secondhand baby gear can save parents a significant amount of money.

But a Consumer Reports investigation found that some used products being sold online may pose a safety risk.

Consumer Reports looked for four categories of baby products that have been banned or recalled: drop-side cribs, inclined sleep products, in-bed sleepers and padded crib bumpers.

The investigation found banned or recalled items for sale on every platform it examined.

“This should not be parents' responsibility,” said Johnny Mathias, director of corporate strategy and engagement at Consumer Reports. “They should not have to become safety experts to sell something or to buy something on a consumer-to-consumer marketplace.”

Mercari, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay received Consumer Reports’ lowest rating in the investigation for catching unsafe products before listings went live.

“In the case of Facebook Marketplace, we found all four at some point on their marketplace, with in-bed sleepers being a particularly challenging category,” Mathias said.

The findings are an important reminder for parents that just because a used baby product is available for sale doesn't necessarily mean it is safe to use.

WATCH as Consumer Reports shows the risk of buying some used baby items:

Unsafe baby products sold online: How to avoid them

What to check before buying used baby gear

Consumer Reports recommends taking several precautions before purchasing secondhand baby products:



Check the model number at Recalls.gov to see if the product has been recalled.

Inspect the item in person before buying it.

Use extra caution with car seats and sleep products.

Mathias said online resale platforms also have a role to play in preventing potentially unsafe products from changing hands.

“The platforms are really well positioned to intervene to make sure that these products that shouldn't be being resold aren't making its way into a new family's hands,” he said.

Secondhand baby gear can still mean big savings

Despite those risks, buying used remains an attractive option for families trying to cut the often steep cost of baby gear.

At Once Upon a Child, Claire Williams said she regularly buys gently used products for her family.

“Saves a ton because they are so discounted, but they are basically brand new,” Williams said.

Store manager Angel Rogers said shoppers can find everything from bassinets to bouncers at steep discounts. She said the store checks products for safety alerts before accepting them for resale.

“We check recalls every day,” Rogers said. “We get an update. I make sure my staff knows we can absolutely take this item, or unfortunately this item is on recall.”

Shopper Fantasia Pettway said she prefers shopping at stores that perform those safety checks.

“They've got cribs; they have walkers, nearly everything you need for a kid,” she said.

For parents, the takeaway is simple: Buying used can save money, but don't assume a product is safe simply because someone is selling it.

Check for recalls and inspect the item carefully, so your child is safe and you don’t waste your money.

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