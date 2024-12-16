Buying gift cards? How to save money and avoid traps with some cards

Gift cards are an easy last-minute holiday gift.

But it turns out not all gift cards are created equal.

Some you can buy at a discount, while others come with a fee you weren't expecting to pay.

Crystal Johnson says she loves receiving a gift card.

"You can take that and do whatever you want with it, so you don't have to worry about maybe returning things," she said.

Kathy Beatty likes them too but says there's one downside.

"For me, a gift card stays in my wallet," she said, "And sometimes I forget about them!"

When choosing a gift card, WalletHub suggests you maximize savings by looking for discounts.

Especially around the holidays, many retailers offer gift cards for less than face value.

The most discounted cards, according to WalletHub, come from:



Sonic at 16 percent off.

Cinemark at nearly 10 percent off.

Netflix at 9 percent off.

Meantime, many restaurants will give you a $10 or $20 bonus gift card for yourself when you buy a gift card for someone else.

Consider resale value

But many times, we don't really want, or don't plan to use a particular gift card. The good news is there are many sites where you can resell them.

So if you need to sell a gift card, WalletHub says the cards that get the most money back are:



Costco

Home Depot

Best Buy



Watch for cards with fees

One thing you may want to avoid, according to WalletHub's Chip Lupo, is cards with fees.

He says Visa and Mastercard hit gift card buyers with fees close to $7.

"If you're shopping for someone and don't really have an idea of what their favorite retailers might be, something like that would be a good idea," he said of Visa and Mastercard gift cards. "But again, they do come with a cost which reduces the overall value."

Beware cards that lose value

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau says some gift cards lose value over time, so use them before it's too late.

"You might misplace it and forget about it and five years later you say, 'Oh I found this gift card but that retailer's out of business or it's empty.' So always use that gift card right away," she said.

Meantime, the Better Business Bureau warns you to inspect gift cards carefully for signs of tampering before you buy them.

Despite the risks, just about everyone appreciates them.

"I'd be good with that," Crystal Johnson said. "You got one? "

So give generously, but know the downsides with some cards, so you don't waste your money.

