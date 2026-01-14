BOGO chicken and $1 avocados: This week's best grocery deals in the Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Filling the cart without emptying the wallet — that's the goal, right? I've been scanning the ads and store shelves to find the deals that actually make a difference this week.

Kroger is delivering some solid deals on items you likely already have on your shopping list:



Boneless chuck roast for $6.99 per pound

Tyson fresh chicken — buy one, get one free on the full line

12-packs of Coke and Pepsi products — buy two, get two free when you're stocking up

Protein is having a moment. From shakes and bars to breakfast options, shoppers are loading up, and stores are taking notice. Walmart even has a section on its website highlighting protein picks with rollbacks on favorites like:



Beef jerky snack sticks

Quest protein chips

Pure protein bars

Pistachios

And more protein-packed options

For deals on fresh fruits and vegetables, Aldi continues to lead the pack with these standout prices:



3-pound bag of mandarin oranges for $2.69

6-ounce package of blackberries for $1.69

Red cherries for $3.49 per pound

Kirkwood fresh chicken breasts at $3.49 per pound

A true dollar deal is rare these days — even the dollar store isn't a dollar anymore. That's what makes Meijer's dollar deal a standout this week. Hundreds of items across the store are marked down to just $1, including:



Bacon-wrapped pork filet

Extra-large avocados

Tropicana juice or Simply drinks

Pizza rolls

And hundreds more items

Beyond the store deals, strategy matters too. Family savings and smart shopping expert Andrea Woroch shared simple ways to keep your bills low.

"The best thing you can do to lower your food bill is to start meal planning," Woroch said. "Look for recipes that use the same ingredients. This way, you ensure you use everything in its entirety."

When it comes to pantry staples, Woroch suggests sticking with the store brands.

"A lot of these items, like sugar, are single-ingredient goods that can't be produced any differently between a name brand and a store brand," Woroch said.

Weekly price tracker: Five grocery staples

I track the prices of five grocery staples at Kroger, Walmart, Meijer and Aldi each week, so you can see where the lowest prices are before you head to the store.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23186893/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

Lowest prices this week:

Whole wheat bread: Aldi — $1.55

Dozen eggs: Walmart — $1.97

Gallon of 2% milk: Walmart/Meijer — $2.42

Chicken breast (per lb.): Aldi — $1.99

80/20 ground beef tray (per lb.): Walmart — $6.93

Note: Prices may vary slightly depending on which store location you shop at.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

