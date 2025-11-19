Black Friday deals are here: Your complete shopping guide to save money

Thanksgiving is just over a week away, but Black Friday sales are already underway at major retailers. We checked prices at Target, Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy to see who’s offering the best deals for your money.

Amazon: Black Friday Week (Nov. 20–Dec. 1)

Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday events kick off Thursday, Nov. 20, and run through Dec. 1, offering millions of deals — including new daily drops. Categories span home, electronics, beauty and apparel, with deals on brands like BISSELL, Beats, medicube and Nike.

Standout offers include:



Up to 50% off artificial Christmas trees, seasonal decor, Amazon devices and select electronics

Daily deal drops from popular brands like Keurig and Squishmallows

Small Business Holiday Shop

Same-Day and One-Day Delivery for Prime members

Rufus AI shopping assistant for personalized recommendations

Best Buy: Official Black Friday sale starts Thursday

Best Buy kicks off its official Black Friday sale on Thursday, Nov. 20, with additional doorbusters dropping on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.

Top Doorbusters and Deals:



TCL 55" Class F35 Fire TV: $169.99 (save $160)

Samsung 65" Frame Series QLED 4K TV: $999.99 (save $1,000)

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 Laptop: $479.99 (save $370)

Lenovo Yoga 16" Intel Core Ultra 7 Laptop: $629.99 (save $420)

Mac computers: Starting at $479

Unlocked Apple iPhone 16: $679.99 (save $50)

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $599.99 (save $200)

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $159.99 (save $190)

Shark Detect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum: $229.99 (save $270)

Member Perks: My Best Buy Plus and Total members can earn up to $25 in bonus rewards when shopping Doorbusters through Nov. 29.

Additional Savings: Up to 50% off during the Cyber Sunday and Monday Sale, starting Nov. 30.

Walmart: Two major sale events ahead with thousands of deals under $20

Walmart has two remaining Black Friday events with early access for Walmart+ members and thousands of gifts under $20. Walmart is featuring deals on top brands, including Apple, Dyson, LEGO and Levi’s, across electronics, toys, home, fashion and beauty.

Walmart

Upcoming Sale Dates:



Black Friday Event 2: Nov. 25–30

Online: Nov. 25–27 In-store: Nov. 28–30

Nov. 25–30

Cyber Monday: Dec. 1 (online only)

Early Access: Walmart+ members get 5-hour early access to online deals before each event.

Standout Deals Include:



85" TCL 4K Roku TV: $498 (Special Buy)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: $259.99 (was $419.99)

Meta Quest 3 128GB with Batman Bundle: $249 (was $299)

Ninja Luxe Cafe: $599.99 (was $749.99)

20" Rock It Kids Bike: $60 (was $98)

Carote 15-Piece Cookware Set: $53.99 (was $199.99)

Hotel-Style Bath Towels: $5 (Special Buy)

Target: Daily deals through Christmas Eve

Target is taking a different approach this holiday season, offering weekly deals every Sunday and a “Deal of the Day” on the Target app through Christmas Eve.

Deal of the Day



Up to 50% off one-day-only savings

Exclusive deals for Target Circle members (free to join)

Features Target brands like Pillowfort and Gigglescape

Includes national brands such as Apple, Dyson, Ninja and Disney

Weekly Deals



Fresh deals every Sunday through Dec. 24

Preview upcoming offers every Friday in the Target Weekly Ad

This week’s deal includes: $150 off KitchenAid mixers

Holiday Price Match Guarantee



Valid through Dec. 24

Target matches its own lower prices later in the season

An additional 5% off with a Target Circle Card

