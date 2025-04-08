Beware of 'storm chasers' during flood clean-up: How to avoid falling victim to scammers

CINCINNATI — Clean-up is just starting following this week’s flooding, but the need for repairs after severe weather can bring out the scammers.

If you have storm damage, you may be eager to hire a contractor for repairs as quickly as possible, but the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of people who could be trying to take advantage of your situation.

"Unfortunately, tragedies and natural disasters always create opportunities for bad actors to try to scam people," said charity accreditation specialist Amber Ziegler.

Christine Hayley, VP of operations with the Better Business Bureau in Cincinnati, wants you to look out for "storm chasers," the out-of-town contractors soliciting business in the Tri-State.

"As the water starts to subside, there's going to be storm chasers coming in," Hayley said. "Not all storm chasers are bad, but you definitely want to see if they are licensed in your area, as well as make sure you have their contact information."

Storm chasers may do the following:

Lack proper licensing for repairs

Offer quick fixes

Make big promises they don't keep

Hayley said one common hook is when the scammer claims to be working in your neighborhood on another project and has leftover supplies. She said it’s important to make sure you have multiple ways to contact them.

"Their name, their address, their phone number," she said. "You also want to contact your insurance company to see if that work is going to be covered by them and never sign immediately or be pressured."

Red flags:

If they contact you first, especially after a natural disaster

They're reluctant to share contact information or provide references

Cash-only deals — you should always get a written contract with the price, materials and timeline

They offer a "good deal" that you’ll only get if you hire the contractor on the spot

A contractor asks you to sign a document giving them the rights to your insurance claims

Ziegler said bad actors also try to impersonate different charities.

"Be very careful about clicking on any links or donating to anyone who comes to your door or stops you on the street. Always do some research never donate on the spot as much as you may want to," Ziegler said.

Do your research:

It can help make sure your donation is going to a good cause rather than into a scammer's pocket. One way to check if a charity or business is legit is to check if they’ve been vetted by the Better Business Bureau.

"Definitely contact Better Business Bureau to look for and search for accredited businesses that can do work for you,” Hayley said. "They've been vetted by the Better Business Bureau; they meet our standards."

Ziegler said there are licenses and registrations required for both businesses and charities, and the Better Business Bureau does all the work to vet that information for you. You can search for a business or charity on the BBB's website.

